Sports News Roundup: Dodgers' Betts leads Silver Slugger winners; Indians reportedly plan to trade Lindor and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

F1 eases off on Miami race but remains 'actively engaged'

Formula One is still hoping for a race in Miami but the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed things down, chairman Chase Carey said on Thursday. Commercial rights holder Liberty Media has targeted Miami as it seeks to add a second U.S. race after the existing one in Austin, Texas.

Nadal charges into Paris quarters

Top seed Rafa Nadal was forced to save a set point before overcoming Australian Jordan Thompson 6-1 7-6(3) on Thursday to reach the Paris Masters quarter-finals. A day after becoming the fourth player in the Open Era to record 1,000 tour-level wins, Nadal resumed his pursuit of a maiden Paris-Bercy title and broke Thompson's serve twice to claim the opening set in convincing fashion.

Indians reportedly plan to trade Lindor

The Cleveland Indians have informed teams that they plan to trade star shortstop Francisco Lindor by Opening Day, according to multiple published reports. Lindor, 26, is a four-time All-Star who hit .258 with eight homers and 27 RBIs in 60 games this season. He is expected to earn about $20 million in salary arbitration next season and is set to become a free agent after the 2021 campaign.

Union VP Iguodala circles health concerns with short offseason

For teams that haven't been on the court since March, the level of concern with starting the season later than usual -- Dec. 22 -- is nonexistent. But as Andre Iguodala of the Miami Heat can attest, it's another matter for teams and players who wrapped up the COVID-19-interrupted season less than a month ago. Iguodala is vice president of the NBA players union.

Dodgers' Betts leads Silver Slugger winners

Mookie Betts, after winning a World Series ring in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, keeps adding to his hardware haul. The right fielder won a National League Silver Slugger on Thursday, two days after winning a Gold Glove.

NBA: Players' association tentatively agrees to start 2020-21 season on Dec. 22

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has tentatively approved Dec. 22 as the start date for its 2020-21 season with a reduced 72-game schedule, the body confirmed in a statement https://nbpa.com/news/nbpa-statement-on-the-2020-2021-nba-season-start-date-and-schedule on Thursday. "Additional details remain to be negotiated and the NBPA is confident that the parties will reach agreement on these remaining issues relevant to the upcoming season," it added.

Maradona 'confused', to spend more time in hospital

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona is to be kept in hospital for several more days after suffering from "confusion" caused by an unexplained "abstinence" that followed his brain surgery this week, his doctor said on Thursday. "We all know Diego," physician Leopoldo Luque told reporters outside the clinic where three days ago Maradona had an operation on a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain.

NFL: Bears, Texans close facilities after positive COVID-19 tests

The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans have closed their facilities after players tested positive for COVID-19, the two National Football League teams said on Thursday. Chicago, already in the NFL's "intensive protocol" after offensive lineman Jason Spriggs tested positive earlier in the week, said they were notified on Thursday morning of another positive test involving a player.

Philipsen claims first Grand Tour stage win in tough conditions

Belgian Jasper Philipsen won stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday after a gruelling 230km hilly route from Mos to Puebla de Sanabria lasting over six hours in persistent rain and a constant headwind. Overall leader Primoz Roglic of Slovenia retained his 39-second lead over Ecuador's Richard Carapaz as both riders crossed the line along with Philipsen in an 84-man peloton, meaning no change to the general classification standings.

Belichick talks up winless Jets ahead of Monday matchup

The New England Patriots have won eight consecutive meetings against the New York Jets, many of them by lopsided margins. The Jets have lost all eight of their games this season, many by lopsided margins.