Long tournaments in bio-bubble can be mentally taxing: Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli said that the length of tournaments and series has to be given serious thought as living in a bio-bubble for a longer period of time can be mentally taxing. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is taking place in the UAE with all people involved living in a bio-secure bubble. The captain said that although the 'vibe' in the group is good, it does get difficult sometimes because of its repetitive nature.

"It's repetitive, it's not as tough when the group of guys is amazing, which we have. Everyone part of that bio-bubble is really nice, the vibe has been so good this season. That's precisely why we've enjoyed playing together, just enjoyed our time in the bio-bubble as well, but it does get difficult at times because it is repetitive," Kohli said in a video posted by RCB on Twitter. "These things will have to be considered like what length of the tournament and series one is going to play and what impact the players are going to have mentally of staying in a similar environment for 80 days and not getting to do anything different or have space to just go and see family or small things like that. These things have to be seriously thought about. At the end of the day, you want the players to be in the best state mentally and physically. I think mentally, it can be taxing if this continues for this longer period at a very consistent rate," he added.

Kohli stressed that conversations with players should take place regularly. "It has to be broken down and has to be based on how the individuals are feeling and I think that conversation should take place regularly," he said. RCB is currently gearing up for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, slated to take place on Friday. (ANI)