Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo hosts 4-country gymnastics meet to test COVID safety

What's important is for Japanese government and Olympic officials to show that foreign athletes can enter Japan safely and not spread COVID-19. This is another step in attempting to illustrate that Tokyo will be able to hold next year's Olympics — even without a vaccine — in the midst of a pandemic.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 06-11-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 11:45 IST
Tokyo hosts 4-country gymnastics meet to test COVID safety

Gymnasts from the United States, China, and Russia will join counterparts from Japan in a one-day meet on Sunday in Tokyo, believed to be the first international sports event in the country since the Olympics were postponed seven months ago. The meet itself involving 30 gymnasts is largely meaningless. What's important is for Japanese government and Olympic officials to show that foreign athletes can enter Japan safely and not spread COVID-19.

This is another step in attempting to illustrate that Tokyo will be able to hold next year's Olympics — even without a vaccine — in the midst of a pandemic. About 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend the meet at the iconic Yoyogi Gymnasium, which was the venue for swimming in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. It will be the venue for handball when the Olympics open on July 23, 2021.

Last weekend a Japanese professional baseball team filled a 30,000-seat stadium to show that fans could attend events safely. The Olympics are gigantic and another story.

They will involve 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and thousands of staff, judges, officials, media and broadcasters. It's also unclear if Japanese and non-Japanese fans will be allowed to attend. Just over 1,800 deaths in Japan have been attributed to COVID-19. Japan has largely closed to borders since the outbreak to control the virus.

The athletes this weekend underwent a two-week quarantine before entering Japan. They are traveling between the venue and their hotel in special buses. They are also taking many precautions including reports that they will have to bring their own chalk during their competitions — not using a communal supply as is usual. Two-time defending Olympic gold-medalist Kohei Uchimura of Japan, who reported a positive test last week for COVID-19, subsequently tested negative several times. He is expected to participate.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police recover firecrackers stored illegally in Jalandhar, arrest one person

The police recovered a huge quantity of firecrackers stored illegally in a residential area in Jalandhar on Thursday. Launching a crackdown against illegal stocking and sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, Commissionerate of Police yesterd...

Poll watchers emerge as a flashpoint in battle over ballots

Election officials in key battleground states pushed back on claims by the Trump campaign that Republican poll watchers were being improperly denied access to observe the counting of ballots, saying that rules were being followed and they w...

Firstsource Partners with Uniphore to Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience Leveraging their AI and Automation Technology

Exclusive deal aligns industry leaders around the Digitally Empowered Contact Center solution and brings new capabilities for Associates Chennai, Mumbai, India Business Wire India Firstsource Solutions Limited NSE FSL, BSE532809, a globa...

CEAT to supply tyres for Royal Enfield's Meteor 350 bike

Tyre maker CEAT has said it will supply tyres for Royal Enfields 350-cc Meteor 350 motorcycle launched on Friday. CEAT will be the official tyre supplier for all variants of the Meteor 350 bike with its Zoom Plus range of tubeless tyres to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020