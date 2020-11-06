Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Raiders lose draft pick for repeated COVID-19 violations

Gruden ($100,000) and the club ($250,000) had previously been fined when the coach failed to follow "proper face-covering protocol" in their Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 13:54 IST
NFL-Raiders lose draft pick for repeated COVID-19 violations

The National Football League (NFL) has stripped the Las Vegas Raiders of a 2021 sixth-round draft pick and fined them $500,000 for repeated COVID-19 protocol breaches, NFL Network has confirmed https://www.nfl.com/news/raiders-jon-gruden-fined-lose-draft-pick-for-covid-19-violations. Raiders coach Jon Gruden was also fined $150,000 after the league placed the team under its "intensive protocol" measures last month following offensive tackle Trent Brown's positive test ahead of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL Network report added that Brown had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for a second time earlier this week. Gruden ($100,000) and the club ($250,000) had previously been fined when the coach failed to follow "proper face-covering protocol" in their Sept. 21 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Several Raiders players were fined for attending an indoor charity event in September and the NFL penalised the team for allowing an unauthorised visitor in the locker room after the Saints game.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHAI officer arrested over bribery charges in Rajasthan

A National Highways Authority of India NHAI technical officer was arrested in a bribery case and Rs 47.34 lakh besides other assets were seized from his residence in Rajasthans Bikaner district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official said o...

Ethiopia says military push has limited aims, as UN sounds alarm

Ethiopias federal military operations in the north have clear, limited and achievable objectives, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Friday, after the head of the United Nations said he was deeply alarmed by fighting in the countrys Tigray r...

Stubble burning: Delhi govt forms impact assessment panel to ascertain effect of Pusa bio-decomposer

The Delhi government on Friday set up an impact assessment committee to ascertain the effect of Pusa bio-decomposer in reducing pollution due to stubble burning in the national capitalEnvironment Minister Gopal Rai said the panel will have ...

'GoWaterless', a social innovation to save 1 trillion litres of water wasted on car wash

New Delhi India, November 6 ANISRV Media In a bid to save the world from water scarcity and utilize water in a cautious way, Go Waterless, an initiative that provides doorstep service to help individuals with car wash, has meticulously dev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020