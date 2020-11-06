Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Klaassen and Van Aanholt win recalls to Dutch squad

Davy Klaassen and Patrick van Aanholt have won recalls to the Netherlands national squad after coach Frank de Boer on Friday named 25 players for three internationals this month.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:22 IST
Soccer-Klaassen and Van Aanholt win recalls to Dutch squad

Davy Klaassen and Patrick van Aanholt have won recalls to the Netherlands national squad after coach Frank de Boer on Friday named 25 players for three internationals this month. Klaassen won the last of his 16 caps three years ago but is selected again after impressing for Ajax Amsterdam in recent weeks after he rejoining the club.

Left back Van Aanholt returned from a shoulder injury for Crystal Palace last month. Also back in the 25-man squad after missing out last month are Russian-based midfielder Tonny Vilhena and AZ Alkmaar striker Calvin Stengs.

The Dutch host Spain in a friendly next Wednesday before completing their Nations League campaign at home to Bosnia on Nov. 15 and Poland away on Nov. 18. Squad: Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot (AZ Alkmaar), Jasper Cillessen (Valencia), Tim Krul (Norwich City)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax Amsterdam), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Owen Wijndal (AZ Alkmaar) Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven), Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar), Donny van de Beek (Manchester United), Joel Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tonny Vilhena (Krasnodar), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Forwards: Ryan Babel (Galatasaray), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur), Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyonnais), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven), Quincy Promes (Ajax Amsterdam), Calvin Stengs (AZ Alkmaar). (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town Editing by David Goodman)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SADC E8 chair calls to remain vigilant in fight against malaria amid COVID-19

The newly appointed chairperson of the SADC Elimination 8 Health Ministers Council, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has called on communities to remain vigilant in the fight against malaria while battling the COVID-19 pandemic.Mkhize, who was appointed as...

Trump and Biden protesters duel outside vote-counting centers in cliffhanger election

Backers of President Donald Trump, some carrying guns, ramped up demonstrations on Thursday night against what he has baselessly called a rigged election, in battleground states where votes were still being counted. The demonstrations were ...

Priyanka demands halving of electricity rates for farmers in UP

Voicing concern over alleged irregularities in electricity billing in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday urged the Yogi Adityanath government to act against those responsible for it and demanded that the rate of ...

Lufthansa could need more money next year - Spiegel cites govt document

The German government believes flag carrier airline Lufthansa could need more money next year, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing an internal government document, though the government dismissed the report as speculation.It also cited an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020