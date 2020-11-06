Left Menu
Shadab Khan still recovering from injury; to miss 1st T20I against Zimbabwe

After missing the ODI series, Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the first T20I against Zimbabwe, which will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, November 7.

ANI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:28 IST
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan (Photo/ PCB Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After missing the ODI series, Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the first T20I against Zimbabwe, which will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, November 7. The all-rounder is still recovering from a leg injury, which he had sustained during the warm-up match on October 23 in Lahore.

"The leg-spinner is recovering well from his injury, but he is advised for more rest. The decision to include Shadab in the remaining T20I matches will take place in due course. Shadab suffered from stiffness in his left upper-leg during the first intra-squad warm-up match in Lahore on October 23," Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement. Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan released batsmen Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail from the squad following the completion of the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Ali played the first two ODIs and scored 21, 22 respectively while Imam-ul-Haq featured in all three ODIs and accumulated 111 runs. Sohail played in the first ODI and played a knock of 71 runs. The ODI series that was part of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League concluded on Tuesday with Zimbabwe winning the last match in Super Over and Pakistan recording a 2-1 series win.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Rohail Nazir, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadar and Zafar Gohar. The two teams will now play three T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on November 7, 8 and 10. (ANI)

