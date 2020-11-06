Left Menu
Germany makes 2 new call-ups for international games

Thilo Kehrer, Ilkay Gündogan and Leroy Sané also returned after missing the October internationals. Germany plays the Czech Republic on Nov. 11 in Leipzig, and then hosts Ukraine in the same city three days later.

06-11-2020
Germany coach Joachim Löw called up two debutants on Friday for Nations League games against Ukraine and Spain and a friendly against the Czech Republic. Löw named PSV Eindhoven defender Philipp Max and Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai in his 29-member squad. Thilo Kehrer, Ilkay Gündogan and Leroy Sané also returned after missing the October internationals.

Germany plays the Czech Republic on Nov. 11 in Leipzig, and then hosts Ukraine in the same city three days later. The team then travels to play Spain in Seville on Nov. 17. Bayern defender Niklas Süle and Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz will miss the games after testing positive for the coronavirus. The matches are supposed to take place under strict hygiene measures to prevent further infections.

Most of the squad will assemble in Leipzig on Monday, with the Bayern contingent, Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter, Real Madrid forward Toni Kroos and Chelsea forward Timo Werner joining on Tuesday. The eight late arrivals are only expected to play in the Nations League games. Germany Squad: Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim) Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Marcel Halstenberg (Leipzig), Benjamin Henrichs (Leipzig), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Robin Koch (Leeds), Philipp Max (PSV Eindhoven), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Felix Uduokhai (Augsburg) Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Luca Waldschmidt (Benfica) Forwards: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Timo Werner (Chelsea), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich).

