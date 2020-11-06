Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jin leads the way in men's short program at Cup of China

Hong Chen and Zhouming Sun were second with 76.57 points, followed by Wangqi Ning and Chao Wang with 69.07. The next round of the ISU Grand Prix series is the Nov. 20-22 Rostelecom Cup in Russia..

PTI | Chongqing | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:38 IST
Jin leads the way in men's short program at Cup of China

All that was missing for Chinese figure skater Boyang Jin were his fans. Jin, known for crowd-pleasing performances, was first in the men's short program at the Cup of China on Friday, receiving 103.94 points to finish comfortably ahead of Han Yan with 92.56. Yudong Chen was third with 75.74 points.

Jin opened his routine with a quadruple lutz and followed with a quadruple toeloop-double toeloop combination. The Cup of China is the second event of the International Skating Union's Grand Prix series and has been scaled down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There were no spectators allowed at the Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center. The competition normally draws skaters from around the world but was limited to domestic athletes because of travel restrictions.

COVID-19 has forced Olympic qualifiers and other major international competitions in China to be cancelled or relocated but the staging of the ISU event is a sign that things are slowly returning to normal. With the Beijing Olympics scheduled for February of 2022, the Cup of China is being used by the China Skating Association to gauge the progress of some of its most promising skaters.

Hongyi Chen was first after the women's short program with 64.63 points. Angel Li was second with 49.94 points, followed by Minzhi Jin with 47.75. In ice dancing, Shiyue Wang and Xinyu Liu held a comfortable lead after the rhythm dance with 84.23 points. Hong Chen and Zhouming Sun were second with 76.57 points, followed by Wangqi Ning and Chao Wang with 69.07.

The next round of the ISU Grand Prix series is the Nov. 20-22 Rostelecom Cup in Russia..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The governor is working within constitutional limits, words used against him are unacceptable : Shah at press meet.

The governor is working within constitutional limits, words used against him are unacceptable Shah at press meet....

Daimler Bus bags first order from Assam govt for 20 BharatBenz range of buses

Chennai, Nov 6 PTI Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, a subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler, on Friday said it has received its first order of 20 air-conditioned buses from the government of Assam. The flag-off ceremony of the new buses w...

Eldeco Housing Q2 net profit up 96pc at Rs 16 cr

Eldeco Housing and Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 96 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 15.78 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 8.04 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing...

Former BJD MLA resigns from party

A day after being suspended from the Biju Janata Dal on the charge of anti-party activities, former MLA Jiban Pradip Dash on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the regional outfit. Dash, who was elected to the Odisha Assembly fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020