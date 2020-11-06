Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockey Mizoram awarded best Hockey India member unit for 2019-2020

Hockey Mizoram was awarded the best Hockey India member unit for 2019-2020 at the 10th Hockey India Congress in New Delhi on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:12 IST
Hockey Mizoram awarded best Hockey India member unit for 2019-2020
Representative image (Photo/ Hockey India Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Hockey Mizoram was awarded the best Hockey India member unit for 2019-2020 at the 10th Hockey India Congress in New Delhi on Friday. Hockey Mizoram led by president Zothankimi and general secretary Lalrinfela have worked towards the growth of hockey in Mizoram and have shown tremendous zeal in promoting the sport at various districts and they have also worked towards developing a well-oiled coaching setup equipped with modern techniques, Hockey India said in a release.

It said in pursuit of promoting the sport, they have hosted several local level tournaments and worked towards developing the infrastructure in this region. "Hockey Mizoram has been proactive in the development of hockey at the grass root levels, especially in the women category which in the future will provide more talent to the national teams," the release said.

Zothankimi said the award is a befitting recognition to the efforts "we as a state have taken in order to develop the sport and encourage more and more youngsters to take up hockey as a profession". "Hockey India has set a standard and also expect the State Member Units to perform in a professional manner. It is this benchmark that they have set that motivates us to strive," he said, according to the release.

Rakesh Kumar was named the Hockey India Best Employee 2019-2020. The release said Kumar, senior manager (purchase and administration), has been integral in the planning, procurement and providing complete logistic support to the national teams in coordination with SAI.

"He has been the key man for the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs at Hockey India Office and ensuring that all protocols are adhered to by all," the release said. Javed Shaikh was awarded Hockey India Best Umpire Manager / Umpire 2019-2020 "for his outstanding efforts in officiating at international and domestic level tournaments".

Shaikh said it was an honour to receive this recognition "and also very encouraging to further improve my skills as an umpire and strive for excellence". Manish Gour from Nagpur was awarded the Hockey India Best Technical Official 2019-2020. He officiated at six tournaments in 2019 which included the second Khelo India Youth Games 2019.

"I thank Hockey India for encouraging technical officials and umpires by means of these awards. It is an honour and surely a big motivation to keep at it," he said. Rajinder Singh, Secretary-General, Hockey India congratulates all the award winners.

"I believe these awards will encourage everyone involved in the sport in various capacities to put in their best efforts and be rest assured Hockey India will recognize and appreciate good work always," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief scientist says early to judge if COVID-19 mutation in minks can impact vaccine

Geneva Switzerland, November 6 ANISputnik Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization Soumya Swaminathan said on Friday it was too early to decide whether the coronavirus mutation found in the farmed mink population in Denmark could im...

Plea to make public trade policies with China; SC asks petitioner to serve copy to Centre's lawyer

The Supreme Court on Friday asked a petitioner, who has sought a direction to the government to make public its trade policies with China, to serve the copy of the plea to the Centres counsel. Two weeks time is granted to serve the copy of ...

Italy shuts down 4 regions as Europe tries lighter lockdowns

Luxury fashion boutiques, jewelry shops and most of Milans flagship department were shuttered Friday, as the center of Italys vibrant financial capital fell into a gray quiet on the first day of a partial lockdown in four regions aimed at s...

Delhi govt will ensure wastewater is recycled, reused in the city: Water minister

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that the Arvind Kejriwal government will ensure that 100 per cent wastewater is recycled and reused in the city. No treated water from any sewage treatment plant will be released into drai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020