Spain recalls in-form Morata for games vs. Germany, Swiss

Last month, Spain struggled with just one goal in three matches: a 0-0 draw with Portugal in a friendly, a 1-0 win over Switzerland and a 1-0 loss at Ukraine in two Nations League games. Atlético Madrid's Marcos Llorente, who has become an attacking option for his club, may join Morata up front after earning his first call-up to the national squad.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:21 IST
Spain coach Luis Enrique recalled Juventus striker Álvaro Morata on Friday for upcoming Nations League matches against Germany and Switzerland in hopes of getting more out of his attack. Last month, Spain struggled with just one goal in three matches: a 0-0 draw with Portugal in a friendly, a 1-0 win over Switzerland and a 1-0 loss at Ukraine in two Nations League games.

Atlético Madrid's Marcos Llorente, who has become an attacking option for his club, may join Morata up front after earning his first call-up to the national squad. Spain visits the Netherlands in a friendly on Wednesday to warm up for two Nations League matches at Switzerland on Nov. 14 and against Germany on Nov. 17.

Morata has scored six goals in seven matches for Juventus after starting his second stint at the Italian champions. He transferred from Atlético in the summer. His last appearance for Spain was a year ago. "Morata is a different player since his return to Juventus, both in his confidence and goals," Luis Enrique said. "From afar, I believe this new version he is showing is superior." Arsenal playmaker Dani Ceballos was dropped from the team after Atlético midfielder Jorge "Koke" Resurrección was brought back after a two-year absence.

Leeds striker Rodrigo Moreno was not available after testing positive for the coronavirus. Napoli midfielder Fabián Ruiz returned to the squad. He was unable to join Spain last month when his team was confined due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Spain leads its Nations League group with seven points. Germany and Ukraine have six points each. The Swiss have two. Spain: Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Unai Simón (Bilbao) Defenders: Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Sergi Roberto (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Íñigo Martínez (Bilbao), José Gayà (Valencia), Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham), Eric García (Manchester City) Midfielders: Fabián Ruiz (Napoli), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodrigo Hernández (Manchester City), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Jorge “Koke” Resurrección (Atlético Madrid), Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid), Sergio Canales (Real Betis) Forwards: Álvaro Morata (Juventus), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Ferran Torres (Manchester City).

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

