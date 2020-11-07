2-time Olympic champion Perkins new Swimming Australia head

Left Menu
Two-time Olympic gold medallist Kieren Perkins is taking his experience gained in the pool to the board room: He's been named president of Swimming Australia. Perkins won gold in the 1,500 meters at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics and broke numerous world records in his career. He retired from swimming in 2000 having won 23 medals at international competitions and was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2002.

Perkins takes over the role that was left vacant by former president John Bertrand following the Swimming Australia annual general meeting last week. "I think Kieren's swimming pedigree speaks for itself, but he also has incredible business acumen that will be vital to the role as we look to navigate in a post-COVID environment," Swimming Australia chief executive Leigh Russell said Saturday in a statement.

"He has spent a huge portion of his life in the sport and has that great blend of understanding the nuances of swimming and strategic experience from the corporate sector." Perkins said he wanted swimming to remain one of Australia's leading sports. "I have a strong desire to maintain swimming's position as Australia's most successful Olympic sport and with only a year out from Tokyo, it's important to keep a level of stability and focus," he said. AP KHS KHS KHS

