Rugby-Wallabies grab tense win over All Blacks as both teams see red

High tackles put both sides a man down before the break, and the All Blacks were reduced to 13 when lock Scott Barrett was handed a yellow card late in the second half. The Wallabies' punished Barrett's transgression with Taniela Tupou bursting over for a try five minutes from the siren to give the home side a precious nine-point lead.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 17:41 IST
Australia rebounded from humiliation in Sydney to claim a tense 24-22 win over New Zealand in Brisbane on Saturday, holding firm in a spiteful Tri-Nations clash featuring a red card for both sides.

Having suffered a record 43-5 thrashing to surrender the Bledisloe Cup to the All Blacks a week ago, the Wallabies lifted their work-rate at Lang Park and held on grimly in a nerve-jangling finish. High tackles put both sides a man down before the break, and the All Blacks were reduced to 13 when lock Scott Barrett was handed a yellow card late in the second half.

The Wallabies' punished Barrett's transgression with Taniela Tupou bursting over for a try five minutes from the siren to give the home side a precious nine-point lead. Replacement lock Tupou Vaa'i crossed with two minutes left as the All Blacks threatened to steal a last-gasp win.

But Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete laid two brilliant tackles in the dying seconds to win back the ball and secure an epic victory. The Wallabies' win breathed life into the Tri-Nations, with Argentina set to join the fray next week against the All Blacks in Sydney.

"That was a wild game, I didn't expect anything less," said Wallabies captain Michael Hooper. "It's a good response from last week. Disappointing that we've got that in us and the (Bledisloe) series is over but we'll take that one for sure."

Despite the home side's relief at closing out the win, the Wallabies made it hard for themselves at times. Facing an All Blacks team shorn of flyhalf Richie Mo'unga and other rested players, Australia were handed an unexpected bonus when prop Ofa Tuungafasi was red-carded for a shoulder charge on debutant winger Liam Wright in the 23rd minute.

Only 12 minutes later, fiery flanker Lachlan Swinton became the first Australian to be red-carded on test debut when he planted a shoulder into the jaw of Sam Whitelock. Australian referee Nic Berry reached for his pocket a third time to give Koroibete a yellow card on the cusp of halftime for a messy cleanout.

The Wallabies clung to an 8-8 stalemate at the break but were under pressure soon after the restart when hooker Codie Taylor rumbled over from a lineout drive. Makeshift flyhalf Reece Hodge kept the Wallabies in touch with three second-half penalties.

Barrett had himself sent off with a needless hand in the ruck and the Wallabies finally capitalised as Tupou broke the game open with a fierce couple of carries before diving over from a metre out. "I thought they were pretty clinical at times and deserved to win tonight," said All Blacks captain Sam Cane.

"What difference a week in sport can make. The Tri-Nations is all alive now." (Editing by Jason Neely and Christian Radnedge)

