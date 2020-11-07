Left Menu
Cycling-Roglic poised to retain Vuelta title

Primoz Roglic was poised to retain his Vuelta title after keeping his overall leader's red jersey in the penultimate stage, a 178.2-km mountain trek from Sequeros won by France's David Gaudu on Saturday.

Updated: 07-11-2020 21:53 IST
The Slovenian, who lost the yellow jersey on the Tour de France in the final time trial in September, was dropped by second-placed Richard Carapaz in the final ascent, a 11.4-km effort at an average gradient of 7.1%, but hung on to top spot.

Primoz Roglic was poised to retain his Vuelta title after keeping his overall leader's red jersey in the penultimate stage, a 178.2-km mountain trek from Sequeros won by France's David Gaudu on Saturday. The Slovenian, who lost the yellow jersey on the Tour de France in the final time trial in September, was dropped by second-placed Richard Carapaz in the final ascent, a 11.4-km effort at an average gradient of 7.1%, but hung on to top spot.

Going into Sunday's 18th and final flat stage to Madrid, Roglic, who had a 45-second advantage before the start in Sequeros, leads Ecuador's Carapaz by 24 seconds and Briton Hugh Carthy by 47 seconds. Gaudu, who claimed his second stage win, broke into the top 10 in the general classification.

