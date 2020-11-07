Left Menu
Development News Edition

Medvedev beats Raonic to reach first Paris Masters final

They were playing their semifinal later Saturday at an empty Bercy Arena. The 10th-seeded Raonic has never won a Masters event and missed out on a second final here, having lost to Novak Djokovic in 2014. Nadal has won 86 titles, including a record-equaling 20 Grand Slams and 35 Masters events, but lost his only final here in 2007 to David Nalbandian.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 07-11-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 22:04 IST
Medvedev beats Raonic to reach first Paris Masters final
The Canadian had 12 aces compared to seven for Medvedev and both players won around 80 percent of their points on first serves. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Daniil Medvedev reached the Paris Masters final for the first time after beating Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (4) in a contest between big servers on Saturday. The third-seeded Russian secured the win with a smash at the net and goes for his third Masters' title against either top-seeded Rafael Nadal or No. 4 Alexander Zverev. They were playing their semifinal later Saturday at an empty Bercy Arena.

The 10th-seeded Raonic has never won a Masters event and missed out on a second final here, having lost to Novak Djokovic in 2014. The Canadian had 12 aces compared to seven for Medvedev and both players won around 80 percent of their points on first serves. Raonic missed a chance when Medvedev saved three break points at 0-40 down in the eighth game, but Raonic finally broke him on his fourth breakpoint in the 12th game to make it 6-6.

Medvedev raced into a 4-0 lead in the tiebreaker and sealed victory on his first match point. The 2019 U.S. Open runner-up is seeking his eighth career title and first this year. Nadal has won 86 titles, including a record-equaling 20 Grand Slams and 35 Masters events, but lost his only final here in 2007 to David Nalbandian.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya to see light of happiness after 5 centuries during Deepotsav this year: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said it would be after five centuries that the lights of happiness would be lit at the Ram Janmhoomi site after the Bhoomi poojan for building the temple this year. While announcing h...

Buffett's Berkshire suffers in pandemic even as Apple boosts profit

Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported lower quarterly operating results on Saturday and said the coronavirus pandemic may cause further damage, even as gains in stocks such as Apple Inc fueled a more than 30 billion overall profit...

Investors likely relieved about networks calling U.S. presidential election for Biden

Markets will welcome the certainty after major networks declared Democrat Joe Biden winner of the U.S. presidential election on Saturday, offering some relief after days of the country getting conflicting reports about who might be in the W...

Guinea court confirms President Conde's re-election for third term

Guineas top court on Saturday confirmed President Alpha Condes victory in last months election, rejecting accusations of fraud and handing him a third term his opponents say is unconstitutional. A campaign earlier this year by Conde, 82, to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020