Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atapattu's 67 take Supernovas to final with two-run win over Trailblazers

Later in the fourth over, the Sri Lankan nonchalantly hoisted one over mid-off for a six and then swept Deepti for a boundary as Supernovas amassed 15 runs. Atapattu's opening partner Priya Punia, who got off the mark in her ninth ball, played second fiddle as the duo scored fifty in the powerplay.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 23:26 IST
Atapattu's 67 take Supernovas to final with two-run win over Trailblazers
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas will now take on Trailblazers captained by Smriti Mandhana in Monday's final. Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka's Chamari Atapattu smashed a quick-fire half-century as two-time champions Supernovas reached their third successive final with a narrow two-run win over Trailblazers in a last-ball thriller at the Women's T20 Challenge here on Saturday. After the final league game, all the three teams ended with two points each but Supernovas (-0.054) and Trailblazers (+2.109) qualified due to their better net-rate than Velocity (-1.869) in the competition.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas will now take on Trailblazers captained by Smriti Mandhana in Monday's final. Opting to bat, Atapattu laid the foundation with an aggressive 47-ball 67, which was studded with five fours and four sixes. Harmanpreet then played some big shots (31 off 29) to take the team to 146 for 6.

In reply, Deepti Sharma (43 not out) and Harleen Deol (27 off 15 balls) took the chase deep but Trailblazers could only manage 144 for 5 in the end, courtesy a superb last over by left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (2/30). For Supernovas, the spinners did a fine job with Anuja Patel (1 for 18) and Radha drying up runs in the middle while medium-pacer Shakera Selman picked up two wickets.

Trailblazers were off to a good start to their chase with Deandra Dottin (27) and Smriti Mandhana (33) raising 43 for no loss in the first six overs. But Selman struck twice in the seventh over, first trapping Dottin in front of the wicket and then cleaning up Richa Ghosh (4).

Deepti and Mandhana tried to repair the innings but Anuja, who came in for Pooja Vastrakar, caught and bowled the skipper in the 13th over to reduce Trailblazers to 83 for 3. Deepti then kept them in the hunt but Trailblazers could only score seven out of the 10 runs required in the last over.

Earlier, Atapattu notched up the first fifty of the competition and added 87 for the opening wicket with Priya Punia (30 off 37). However, Trailblazers spinners Harleen (1/34) and Salma Khatun (1/25) pulled things back after 10 overs, giving away just 23 runs in next five overs.

Atapattu amassed 14 runs in the 16th over with a four and six, while Harmanpreet exploded in the 19th over, smashing a four and a six to pile up 15 runs to swell the total. Left-handed opener Atapattu looked for runs from the word go and made her intentions clear with two boundaries in the second over of the innings bowled by Deepti Sharma. Later in the fourth over, the Sri Lankan nonchalantly hoisted one over mid-off for a six and then swept Deepti for a boundary as Supernovas amassed 15 runs.

Atapattu's opening partner Priya Punia, who got off the mark in her ninth ball, played second fiddle as the duo scored fifty in the powerplay. Priya, on 17, got a reprieve when Dottin dropped a catch off Rajeshwari Gaikwad's bowling.

The two kept scoring at a brisk rate with Atapattu not afraid to go for lofted shots, while Priya too rotated the strike and also picked up three boundaries. Priya fell when her attempt to clear the fence saw Deepti pull off a superb catch running forward off Khatun. She added 89 runs for the first wicket with Atapattu.

Atapattu reached her fifty from 37 deliveries with a powerful sweep off Harleen. The Sri Lankan was holed out by Hemalatha off Harleen's tossed up delivery in the 17th over. For Trailblazers, experienced Jhulan Goswami was the best bowler with figures of one for 17 from 4 overs, while Harleen and Khatun picked up a wicket each. There were also three run-outs in Supernovas' innings.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Joe Biden changes his Twitter profile from Senator to 'President-Elect'

Democrat Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile to President-elect on Saturday, minutes after Americas major media outlets declared him as the winner of the November 3 election. President-Elect, husband to DrBiden, proud father grandfather....

Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman to be elected as US Vice President

Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, on Saturday created history by becoming the first Black American woman to be elected as the countrys Vice President. While Indian-origin politicians have been elected as heads...

FACTBOX-Global leaders react to Joe Biden's election win

Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trumps tumultuous leadership and embraced Bidens promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided ...

Rescue teams inch toward storm-wrecked Guatemalan village, dozens missing

Rescue workers on Saturday struggled over treacherous roads buried in mud and rubble to a remote mountain village in Guatemala swamped by a devastating storm that has killed dozens of people across Central America and southern Mexico.Storm ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020