Golf-MacIntyre captures first European Tour crown at Cyprus Showdown

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre clinched his maiden European Tour title at the Cyprus Showdown on Sunday, finishing one shot clear of Japan's Masahiro Kawamura.

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 08-11-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 21:06 IST
Scotland's Robert MacIntyre clinched his maiden European Tour title at the Cyprus Showdown on Sunday, finishing one shot clear of Japan's Masahiro Kawamura. MacIntyre, who came tied third at the Cyprus Open last week, made four birdies in his last six holes to finish with a seven-under-par 64 in wet conditions.

The Scot carded impressive rounds of 65, 68 and 67 on the first three days at Aphrodite Hills Resort as a 105-man field was cut down to 19 players for the final round, with the scores reset to level-par for Sunday's title decider. The 24-year-old MacIntyre had sealed only one top-10 finish before arriving in Paphos, but turned his fortunes around by becoming the 12th first-time winner of the season.

"This is what I've been working for," MacIntyre said. "It's been a difficult few months for me, only my family know what is going on. I can't believe it. "My game is there, tee to green I've been absolutely brilliant the last two weeks but the putter has been cold - stone cold."

Spain's Jorge Campillo finished third on five under, one shot ahead of American Johannes Veerman, England's Callum Shinkwin and Thomas Detry of Belgium.

