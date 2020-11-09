Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Rashid thanks fans for unconditional support this season

As the team failed to find a final berth after a 17-run loss against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan thanked fans for showering their unconditional support to him and the franchise this season.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 09-11-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 13:58 IST
IPL 13: Rashid thanks fans for unconditional support this season
SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

As the team failed to find a final berth after a 17-run loss against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan thanked fans for showering their unconditional support to him and the franchise this season. With this loss, SRH bowed out of the tournament while Delhi Capitals progressed to their first-ever final of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals will now take on Mumbai Indians in the final at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Kagiso Rabada took four wickets while Marcus Stoinis scalped three wickets as Delhi Capitals defended a total of 189 runs to progress to the finals of the Indian Premier League.

"Thank you to each and everyone that supported me and @SunRisers throughout this #Dream11IPL2020 season. The #OrangeArmy has always been on our side through good times and bad and your support gave us the strength to fight! Thank you. Until next time," the Afghanistan spinner tweeted. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer played knocks of 78 and 42 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 189/3 in the allotted 20 overs.

In the final four overs, Delhi Capitals managed to add 44 more runs to their total and as a result, the side posted a score of more than the 180-run mark. For Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan was the top-scorer as he played a knock of 78 runs while Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 42.

For SRH, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, and Rashid Khan took one wicket each. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

There's no retirement age for writers: Ruskin Bond

For prolific author Ruskin Bond, theres no retirement age for writers and life would be intolerable if he did not have the freedom to write every day. He considers himself a fortunate person, having been able to make a living for nearly 70 ...

Darbar Move: Civil Secretariat reopens in Jammu amid tight security

The Civil Secretariat, the seat of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, reopened in Jammu on Monday as part of the biannual Darbar Move after functioning in Srinagar during the summer season. The nearly 150-year-old practice was started by...

Bihar CM condoles death of security personnel in north Kashmir

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday condoled the death of four securitymen, including an Army officer from the state, who were killed in an encounter with militants in north Kashmirs Kupwara district. Paying tributes to the defence ...

HC refuses interim bail to Arnab in suicide abetment case

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and two others in a 2018 case of abetment of suicide of an interior designer. A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020