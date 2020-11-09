Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuyan keen to make impact in I-League

Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuyan is keen to make an impact in the I-League after the newly promoted side Mohammedan SC roped in midfielder for the upcoming season.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 14:47 IST
Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuyan keen to make impact in I-League
Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuyan (Photo/ AIFF). Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuyan is keen to make an impact in the I-League after the newly promoted side Mohammedan SC roped in midfielder for the upcoming season. "An offer from the I-League is very good for me. So when Mohammedan Sporting approached me I asked around to know more about their rich history. They just earned a promotion and now want to win the League. I felt that that is the kind of intent I want to play with, and that I can make an impact there. Looking forward to playing at Mohammedan," All India Football Federation quoted Jamal as saying.

The Bangladesh captain has enjoyed a healthy rivalry with the Blue Tigers in international football and boasts of a record where he was never lost to India on the three occasions when he played against his neighbouring country. Jamal feels a special motivation when it comes to playing against India in the international area. "It's always special to play against India because India is like an elder brother to Bangladesh. And you always want to beat your elder brother when you play against him," he said.

Looking back at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Joint Qualifier that was played in Kolkata last year, Jamal informed that the entire team was charged up ahead of the game. "That day I sensed a different atmosphere in our camp when I woke up. Everybody wanted to do well against India. Right from the morning, we were cheering each other up, telling everyone to pick up the essentials, do our morning stretches properly and be ready for the game. This match meant a lot to us," he recalled.

"In the stadium, the galleries were already full by the time we had come in for our pre-game warmups. That's when we felt that this is going to be a really good game. The crowd was amazing," Jamal added. The holding midfielder had played a crucial role for Bangladesh against the Blue Tiger in the game. While he was carrying out his duties in the heart of the midfield, Jamal also had the added task of marking his Indian counterpart and talismanic forward Sunil Chhetri.

"Sunil is an icon and a legend in India. He's scored so many International goals, so we always had our eyes on him. The Coach and I spoke about the game and he told me, 'You have to stop Sunil'. So I was focusing on not letting him get any chances. Whatever move he made, I went with him. My job that day was to cut him off from the rest and frustrate him," recalled Jamal. While the Bangladesh captain went about his duties neutralising Sunil Chhetri, he also managed to play a role in his side taking the lead in the first half, as he provided the assist for Saad Uddin to nod in a free-kick. The Blue Tigers responded via Adil Khan in the second half, as the teams shared the spoils.

It was after that game the charm of Kolkata and its football lovers struck Jamal, who had started off his career at Danish club Hellerup IK. "Some of the fans recognised me when we were going around the city after the game. They came to me and told me about how well I had played. I was quite taken aback. I had initially felt that they would maybe throw taunts at me because I was on the opposing side. But they showed a lot of respect, and as a player, you really appreciate that," Jamal said.

The 14th edition of the I-League will kick-off on January 9 next year in Kolkata. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Hungary announces lockdown measures to curb coronavirus infections -PM Orban

Hungary will close secondary schools, universities and restaurants and will impose an extended night-time curfew as of midnight on Tuesday to curb a fast rise in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Monday on his...

FEATURE-Face for sale: Leaks and lawsuits blight Russia facial recognition

When Anna Kuznetsova saw an ad offering access to Moscows face recognition cameras, all she had to do was pay 16,000 roubles 200 and send a photo of the person she wanted spying on.The 20-year-old - who was acting as a volunteer for a digit...

There's no retirement age for writers: Ruskin Bond

For prolific author Ruskin Bond, theres no retirement age for writers and life would be intolerable if he did not have the freedom to write every day. He considers himself a fortunate person, having been able to make a living for nearly 70 ...

Darbar Move: Civil Secretariat reopens in Jammu amid tight security

The Civil Secretariat, the seat of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, reopened in Jammu on Monday as part of the biannual Darbar Move after functioning in Srinagar during the summer season. The nearly 150-year-old practice was started by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020