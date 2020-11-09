Left Menu
Soccer-Scotland's Fraser, Hanley to miss Serbia Euro playoff with hamstring injuries

Scotland face Serbia on Thursday and a win at the Red Star Stadium in Belgrade would see them qualify for their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup in France. Fraser missed Newcastle United's 2-0 Premier League defeat by Southampton on Friday due to the injury, while Hanley was left out of Norwich City's 1-0 win at home to Swansea City in the second tier Championship on Saturday with the same problem.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:10 IST
Winger Ryan Fraser and defender Grant Hanley will miss Scotland's crucial European Championship playoff away to Serbia due to hamstring injuries, assistant coach Steven Reid said on Monday. Scotland face Serbia on Thursday and a win at the Red Star Stadium in Belgrade would see them qualify for their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup in France.

Fraser missed Newcastle United's 2-0 Premier League defeat by Southampton on Friday due to the injury, while Hanley was left out of Norwich City's 1-0 win at home to Swansea City in the second tier Championship on Saturday with the same problem. The duo will also miss Scotland's Nations League games away to Slovakia on Sunday and Israel on Nov. 18.

