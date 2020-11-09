The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Women's T20 Challenge final between Trailblazers and Supernovas in Sharjah. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD TEAM Kohli to go on paternity leave after 1st Australia Test; Rohit included for Tests, Varun out New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli was on Monday granted paternity leave by the BCCI after the first Test against Australia next month, while his limited-overs' deputy Rohit Sharma was added to the red-ball squad after being initially left out due to a hamstring injury.

SPO-CRI-IPL-FINAL-PREVIEW Desert Storm 2.0: Mighty Mumbai look for 'High Five', Capitals want 'Special One' Dubai, Nov 9 (PTI) The unmatched legacy and hegemony created by the 'galacticos' of Mumbai Indians will be thoroughly challenged by a young Mumbaikar Shreyas Iyer, who will lead a passionate-but-unpredictable Delhi Capitals in a cracker of an Indian Premier League final here on Tuesday. SPO-CRI-IPL-ROHIT-FINAL Will have slight psychological advantage but can't think about past games: Rohit Dubai, Nov 9 (PTI) On the cusp of his fifth IPL title, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma didn't deny that his team have a "slight psychological advantage" going into Tuesday's final against Delhi Capitals but refused to dwell on emphatic wins of past.

SPO-CRI-ROHIT-HARDIK Hardik is not comfortable bowling at the moment: Rohit Dubai, Nov 9 (PTI) Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya is still not comfortable enough to bowl, his Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said on Monday, days before the Indian team sets off on the marquee tour of Australia. SPO-CRI-IPL-ROHIT-BOULT Boult looking fine, is great asset to team: Rohit Dubai, Nov 9 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday expressed optimism about having the services of Trent Boult, who had sustained a groin injury, in the IPL final against Delhi Capitals here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-PONTING Ponting warns MI on eve of IPL final, says DC's best still to come Dubai, Nov 9 (PTI) Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has warned Mumbai Indians not to take his side lightly in Tuesday's IPL final, saying its best is still to come. SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-STOINIS Shikhar is leader within group and has shown us way this year: Stoinis Abu Dhabi, Nov 9 (PTI) He might not be the captain but Shikhar Dhawan's influence as a performer and "leader" within the Delhi Capitals group cannot be overlooked, said Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has also played his part in the team's journey to the IPL final.

SPO-CRI-IPL-QUALIFIER-COMMENTS Qualifying for maiden IPL final is best ever feeling: Shreyas Iyer Abu Dhabi, Nov 9 (PTI) Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer says qualifying for a maiden IPL final is "best feeling ever" after a roller-coaster journey in which his team has peaked at just the right time. SPO-CRI-IPL-WILLIAMSON Shame we couldn't make IPL final but boys can be proud: Williamson Abu Dhabi, Nov 9 (PTI) It's a "shame" that Sunrisers Hyderabad could not make the IPL final, feels top batsman Kane Williamson but asserted that the side can take pride in its remarkable fightback to make the play-offs after the early struggle in the tournament.

SPO-CRI-PUCOVSKI-IND Australian greats want Pucovski as opener for India Tests Melbourne, Nov 9 (PTI) Former skippers, including Ian Chappell and Michael Clarke, have called for the inclusion of young opener Will Pucovski in Australia's team for the upcoming four-Test series against India. SPO-CRI-KOHLI-IRFAN Rohit has to captain in Kohli's absence, not Rahane: Irfan Pathan By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane remains vice-captain in India's revised squad for the Australia Tests but Irfan Pathan feels a much more experienced Rohit Sharma has to lead the side in Virat Kohli's absence following the series opener.

SPO-HOCK-SUMIT Asian Champions Trophy is perfect platform to test our level: India midfielder Sumit Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team midfielder Sumit says next year's Asian Champions Trophy will be a perfect platform to test its level ahead of the Tokyo Olympics after being out of action for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-AUS-LD STARC It's not a sustainable lifestyle: Starc on living in bio-bubbles Melbourne, Nov 9 (PTI) Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has become the latest cricketer to raise concerns over the mental well-being of players staying in a bio-bubble as he feels it is "not sustainable" to live in such restrictions for a prolonged period.

SPO-ILEAGUE-BHUYAN-MOHAMMEDAN Bangladesh captain keen to help Md Sporting win I-League Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) Mohammedan Sporting Club's Bangladeshi recruit Jamal Bhuyan is keen to help the legacy team win the I-League and revive its glory days. SPO-FOOT-GHOSH Former India defender Satyajit Ghosh dies Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) Former India and Mohun Bagan defender Satyajit Ghosh died of cardiac arrest at his home town at Bandel in the early hours of Monday, family sources said.