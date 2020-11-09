Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Former winner Garcia out of Masters after positive COVID-19 test

The Masters was postponed from April to November due to the pandemic, which hit the professional sports calendar and forced the PGA Tour into hiatus for several weeks. The Masters, which Garcia won in 2017 to claim his only major, begins at Augusta National on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:27 IST
Golf-Former winner Garcia out of Masters after positive COVID-19 test

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia has pulled out of this week's major tournament after testing positive for COVID-19, he announced on Monday. Garcia said he began experiencing a sore throat and a cough on Saturday while he was driving back from the Houston Open, where he missed the cut, and got tested on Sunday.

"After 21 years of not missing a Major Championship, I will sadly miss @themasters this week," the 40-year-old Spaniard wrote on Twitter. "The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We'll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April."

The 11-time PGA Tour winner said his wife tested negative for the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 10 million people in the United States, the country with the highest known number of COVID-19 cases. The Masters was postponed from April to November due to the pandemic, which hit the professional sports calendar and forced the PGA Tour into hiatus for several weeks.

The Masters, which Garcia won in 2017 to claim his only major, begins at Augusta National on Thursday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Defence Minister unveils A-SAT missile model at DRDO Bhawan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday unveiled a model of Anti-Satellite A-SAT missile at the DRDO Bhawan premises, an official statement said. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Secretary, Department of Defence RD an...

Church of England leaders apologise for 'damage and hurt' to LGBT+ people

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Nov 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The Church of Englands two most senior figures apologised on Monday for the huge damage and hurt caused to LGBT people, as the church published a package of teaching materials co...

Mizoram: Lai Autonomous District Council polls on Dec 4

Elections to the Lai Autonomous District Council LADC in Mizoram will be held on December 4, the state poll panel announced on Monday. According to the official notification, the last date for the filing of nominations is November 20, while...

Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati out 4 months after knee surgery

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will be sidelined for about four months after undergoing knee surgery on Monday, the club said. The 18-year-old Fati tore the internal meniscus in his left knee in Barcelonas 5-2 win over Real Betis in the Spanis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020