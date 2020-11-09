Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League committed to EFL rescue package despite resource crunch

The EFL, which represents the three divisions below the Premier League, last month rejected a 50 million pounds ($65.66 million) offer from the top flight for League One and League Two clubs saying it wanted a deal which covered all of its teams. Although the Premier League's initial offer was for third and fourth-tier clubs, last week the shareholders added that they were willing to support any Championship (second-tier) club facing financial strain amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:54 IST
Soccer-Premier League committed to EFL rescue package despite resource crunch

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters has defended the organisation's current COVID-19 bail-out offer for English Football League (EFL) teams, saying "scarce resources" among elite clubs is a reason for deadlock over the funding package. The EFL, which represents the three divisions below the Premier League, last month rejected a 50 million pounds ($65.66 million) offer from the top flight for League One and League Two clubs saying it wanted a deal which covered all of its teams.

Although the Premier League's initial offer was for third and fourth-tier clubs, last week the shareholders added that they were willing to support any Championship (second-tier) club facing financial strain amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Our offer goes to the issue of 'need' rather than 'want,' and where you have scarce resources in the current environment that has to be the right approach," Masters told the politics and policy news organisation Politico https://www.politico.eu/article/political-football-premier-league-richard-masters-braces-for-scrutiny-amid-covid-deadlock.

"It also mirrors the government's approach — rescuing other areas of sport, and indeed the economy, to save bits from going out of business, rather than to underwrite losses. "At the moment there isn't an agreement — but we stand willing to continue to talk, and our offer remains on the table to save clubs if they are in significant COVID-related distress."

Masters has projected that the top flight clubs are missing out on a combined 20 million pounds ($26.26 million) of projected revenue for each round of matches played without spectators. Despite the financial crisis, Premier League clubs spent over one billion pounds on buying players in the close season transfer window. However, Masters said the spending was necessary to maintain a competitive edge.

"You have to continue to compete, you have to continue to invest," he added. ($1 = 0.7616 pounds)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Minor IPS rejig effected in West Bengal

Kolkata,Nov 9 PTIIn a minor IPS reshuffle on Monday, the Bengal government named Joby Thomas the new SP of Basirhat police district, and shifted Kankar Prosad Barui, who was posted there, to the enforcement branch of the Kolkata Police as i...

Mozambique files charges against ex-fin min over $2 billion debt

Mozambique filed provisional embezzlement, money laundering and abuse of office charges on Monday against former finance minister Manuel Chang over 2 billion in state-guaranteed debt borrowed during his term in office. Chang has been in cus...

Energy, travel stocks surge on Pfizer vaccine hopes

Shares of stocks that have been demolished as the coronavirus and related lockdowns have crippled the global economy surged on Monday following positive news from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech about is experimental COVID-19 vaccine...

Hyderabad has become hub for organ donation and transplantation, say health experts

Hyderabad has become a hub for the organ donation and transplantation, said health experts on Sunday. While speaking to ANI, Dr Swarna Latha, in charge of Jeevandan Program, Government of Telangana said that state government has been succes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020