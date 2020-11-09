Radha picks first-ever fifer in Women's T20 Challenge, says enjoys bowling in death overs

Supernovas spinner Radha Yadav on Monday became the first bowler to scalp five wickets in Women's T20 Challenge final here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The 20-year-old cricketer achieved the feat against Trailblazers in the tournament's final on Monday.

Radha's five-wicket haul came as a sigh of relief as Supernovas were able to pull Trailblazers back after Smriti Mandhana had bludgeoned the bowling attack. Radha said she likes being in pressure situations and enjoys bowling in the death overs. "I like such situations, when there's pressure, I really enjoy bowling and taking wickets. I actually don't think too much and try to keep it simple and pitch it in the right areas. I mainly aim to cut down the boundaries," Radha told host broadcaster Star Sports after the mid-innings.

"I think we pulled things back nicely given the way they started and we did well to contain them in the last few overs. I feel we should be able to chase this down," she added. Mandhana had bludgeoned the Supernovas' bowling attack as she whacked five fours and three glorious sixes before Shashikala Siriwardene dismissed Trailblazers' skipper in the 15th over. Mandhana's wicket triggered a middle-order collapse as the Trailblazers lost six wickets in the last five overs.

Mandhana fought a lone battle as the Trailblazers were only able to make 118 runs after Radha Yadav wreaked havoc clinching five wickets in the final. (ANI)