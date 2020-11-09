Left Menu
Development News Edition

Garcia withdraws from Masters after positive COVID-19 test

Garcia won his only major at the Masters three years ago in his 19th appearance, the most of any player before winning a green jacket. Joaquin Niemann of Chile previously announced over the weekend he tested positive and withdrew. Garcia missed the cut. He brings to 15 the number of PGA Tour players who have tested positive since golf returned in June from the COVID-19 pandemic-caused shutdown.

PTI | Augusta | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:31 IST
Garcia withdraws from Masters after positive COVID-19 test

Sergio Garcia pulled out of the Masters on Monday after informing Augusta National he tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the second player to withdraw following a positive test. Garcia won his only major at the Masters three years ago in his 19th appearance, the most of any player before winning a green jacket.

Joaquin Niemann of Chile previously announced over the weekend he tested positive and withdrew. Garcia played last week in the Houston Open, which sold 2,000 tickets each day. It was the first domestic PGA Tour event that allowed limited spectators on the course. Garcia missed the cut.

He brings to 15 the number of PGA Tour players who have tested positive since golf returned in June from the COVID-19 pandemic-caused shutdown. That includes Dustin Johnson, the world's No. 1 player, who sat out two events last month. The Masters field was reduced to 94 players. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Minor IPS rejig effected in West Bengal

Kolkata,Nov 9 PTIIn a minor IPS reshuffle on Monday, the Bengal government named Joby Thomas the new SP of Basirhat police district, and shifted Kankar Prosad Barui, who was posted there, to the enforcement branch of the Kolkata Police as i...

Mozambique files charges against ex-fin min over $2 billion debt

Mozambique filed provisional embezzlement, money laundering and abuse of office charges on Monday against former finance minister Manuel Chang over 2 billion in state-guaranteed debt borrowed during his term in office. Chang has been in cus...

Energy, travel stocks surge on Pfizer vaccine hopes

Shares of stocks that have been demolished as the coronavirus and related lockdowns have crippled the global economy surged on Monday following positive news from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech about is experimental COVID-19 vaccine...

Hyderabad has become hub for organ donation and transplantation, say health experts

Hyderabad has become a hub for the organ donation and transplantation, said health experts on Sunday. While speaking to ANI, Dr Swarna Latha, in charge of Jeevandan Program, Government of Telangana said that state government has been succes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020