Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Under-pressure Wales coach Pivac says no discussion over his future

“Obviously we’re not entirely happy with the results but, from my point of view, the pressure is always on because we are very competitive and we want to win all the time,” he said. Pivac took over from Warren Gatland after the last World Cup in Japan, where Wales were semi-finalists, and began the Six Nations with a 42-0 victory over Italy on Feb. 1, only to then lose to Ireland, France and England.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 03:30 IST
Rugby-Under-pressure Wales coach Pivac says no discussion over his future

Wales coach Wayne Pivac said there had been no discussion over his future despite a run of five successive defeats and the surprise departure of his defence coach at the weekend.

Byron Hayward left his post after what Pivac said had been a “tough and difficult conversation” in the wake of a poor Six Nations campaign in which Wales lost four matches out of five and finished second-bottom of the standings. “But there has been no conversation around my future and the future of any of the (other) coaches after these results,” he told a news conference on Monday.

New Zealand-born Pivac, 58, said his objective remained to build a side capable of winning the next World Cup in 2023. “Obviously we’re not entirely happy with the results but, from my point of view, the pressure is always on because we are very competitive and we want to win all the time,” he said.

Pivac took over from Warren Gatland after the last World Cup in Japan, where Wales were semi-finalists, and began the Six Nations with a 42-0 victory over Italy on Feb. 1, only to then lose to Ireland, France and England. “We were three tries each with England and with France in games we could have won and I don’t think going into the (COVID-19 enforced) break, we were too far off with the changes we were making.”

But after the resumption of test rugby last month, Wales lost a warm-up test to France and finished their Six Nations schedule with a home defeat by Scotland. “Clearly we are very disappointed with the way we’ve come out of COVID,” Pivac added.

Former Wales flyhalf Hayward, who joined Pivac's coaching staff in November last year, departed by mutual agreement. "The decision in relation to Byron was one I took and I informed the necessary people at the time... I can see that it looks a mess, but what matters is staying focused on a daily basis," Pivac earlier told British media.

"The decision was made because we were not heading in the right direction with the defence. Byron has not been made a scapegoat because we always put the team first. It was a tough call, but I stand by it." Wales will now meet Ireland, Georgia and England in the Autumn Nations Cup this month.

“We’ll look to make sure we have improved performances over this series and then the acid test will be the next Six Nations. We’ll have to be on our game then for sure,” he added at Monday's news conference. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Additional reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Cantlay at top of his game as he heads into Masters

Nineteen months since he put the golf world on notice with a near-record third-round performance, American Patrick Cantlay is ready to make his presence felt at Augusta. Languishing near the back of the pack at two-over par through two roun...

Golf-Former winner Garcia out of Masters after positive COVID-19 test

Former champion Sergio Garcia pulled out of this weeks Masters tournament on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.Garcia said he began experiencing a sore throat and a cough on Saturday while he was driving back from the Houston Open,...

GRAPHIC-Tracking the vaccine race

The race to create vaccines against the novel coronavirus is entering a critical stretch, with several candidates that were first out of the gate beginning to release late-stage trial data. Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE said on Mon...

Ivory Coast's Ouattara wins third term, final results show from vote boycotted by opposition

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara won a third term with 94.27 of the vote, final results showed on Monday, after an election that opposition parties largely boycotted and dismissed as illegal.Main opposition figures are facing crimina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020