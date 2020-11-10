Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Injured Bergwijn withdrawn from Dutch squad

The 23-year-old Tottenham Hotspur forward was declared unfit after a medical test when he joined up with his Dutch team mates on Monday. No details were given of the injury but Bergwijn was sidelined last season with an ankle injury.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 10-11-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 13:32 IST
Soccer-Injured Bergwijn withdrawn from Dutch squad

Steven Bergwijn has been withdrawn from the Netherlands squad for three internationals over the next week because of injury, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said. The 23-year-old Tottenham Hotspur forward was declared unfit after a medical test when he joined up with his Dutch team mates on Monday.

No details were given of the injury but Bergwijn was sidelined last season with an ankle injury. The KNVB said he would not be replaced in the 24-man squad named by coach Frank de Boer for Wednesday’s friendly against Spain in Amsterdam and Nations League games at home to Bosnia and away in Poland. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

EA Play coming to Xbox Game Pass on Console, Android and PC

EA Play, a subscription-based video game service from Electronic Arts, will be available on Xbox consoles including Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting today i.e. November 10.The service will bri...

President Ramaphosa describes confrontation at Brackenfell as regrettable

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the confrontation outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town as deeply regrettable and has called on all parties involved to act responsibly.On Monday, a violent confrontation broke out between a gr...

Rugby-Champions Crusaders face Highlanders in Super Rugby Aotearoa opener

Otago Highlanders will welcome defending champions Canterbury Crusaders in the opening round of Super Rugby Aotearoa on Feb. 26 after New Zealand Rugby NZR announced the schedule httpswww.superrugby.co.nzassetsSuperRugby2021.pdf for the sec...

New report highlights COVID-19 impact on Southeast Asia’s internet economy

Since the beginning of 2020, 40 million people in Southeast Asia have connected to the internet for the first time as compared to 10 million in 2019 and 100 million between 2015 and 2019. While more than 1 in every 3 digital service consume...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020