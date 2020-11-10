Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Rabada and Nortje's execution at death will be key to Delhi Capitals' success, reckons Hogg

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg on Tuesday said that Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje's execution in the final four overs will be a deciding factor for Delhi Capitals' success in the Indian Premier League's final.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 16:22 IST
IPL 13: Rabada and Nortje's execution at death will be key to Delhi Capitals' success, reckons Hogg
Delhi Capitals players celebrates a wicket (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg on Tuesday said that Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje's execution in the final four overs will be a deciding factor for Delhi Capitals' success in the Indian Premier League's final. His remark comes ahead of the IPL 2020 final between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) later today at the Dubai International Stadium.

Rabada and Nortje have been the key bowlers for DC in this season's IPL. Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 26 scalps under his belt and Nortje has picked 20 wickets at a strike rate of 17.50. Hogg feels that Delhi's success will be dependent on how Rabada and Nortje bowl in the death overs.

Rabada and Nortje in the final 4 overs of the #MI innings is the key to success for @DelhiCapitals. @mipaltan big hitters have given them the advantage and has been the difference over other teams throughout the tournament. #IPL2020Final #IPLfinal #IPL2020 MI have won the IPL four times (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019). On the other hand, it is the first time that DC has made its way to the finals of the tournament.

MI and DC had finished at the top two spots respectively in the IPL standings. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Wales scraps next year's school exams because of COVID - BBC

Wales has cancelled all school exams next summer, the BBC reported on Tuesday, citing Welsh education minister Kirsty Williams, with all grades instead based on classroom assessments.The COVID-19 pandemic meant that it was impossible to gua...

Motorcycling-'Maniac' Iannone's doping ban extended to four years

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been banned for four years after testing positive for a banned steroid, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Tuesday.The sports governing body FIM had initially imposed an 18-month suspensio...

UPDATE 1-U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations surge to record of just over 59,000 patients - Reuters tally

There were just over 59,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday, the countrys highest number ever of in-patients being treated for the disease, with new infections at record levels for the sixth consecutive day...

Western Union offers New Digital Customers e-vouchers in celebration of Diwali

Customers sending money abroad for the first time via WesternUnion.com will receive a Flipkart e-voucher worth INR 1,000 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India To celebrate Diwali, Western Union is rewarding first-time customers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020