Tielemans delighted with Leicester City's 'perfect' show against Wolves

Reflecting on the victory against Wolves, Leicester City's Youri Tielemans said he is delighted with the team's 'perfect' show during the 'really tight game'.

ANI | Leicester | Updated: 10-11-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:30 IST
Youri Tielemans (Photo/ Youri Tielemans Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Reflecting on the victory against Wolves, Leicester City's Youri Tielemans said he is delighted with the team's 'perfect' show during the 'really tight game'. Leicester City defeated Wolves 1-0 in the Premier League here on Sunday. This was Leicester City's sixth consecutive win in all competitions.

"I think we knew it was going to be a really tight game. We managed the game with the ball well, in the first half, we scored," the club's official website quoted Tielemans as saying. "We could have scored the second penalty, but I think overall it was a brilliant first half, perfect on the ball, and even sometimes where we had to defend, we did great. And then [in the] second half, it was all about our mentality, to just keep the score and try and score another goal, which we did not do. But okay, we kept a clean sheet and it's perfect, so we take the three points," he added.

Jamie Vardy successfully converted a penalty in the 15th minute which was enough for Leicester City to secure three points from the match. With this victory, Leicester City have claimed the top spot on the Premier League table with 18 points. The team will now take on Liverpool on November 21. (ANI)

