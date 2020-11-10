Babar Azam replaces Azhar Ali as Pakistan Test captain

Pakistan white-ball skipper Babar Azam has been appointed as Test captain, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday. Babar has replaced Azhar Ali, who last captained Pakistan against England this summer.

"I feel truly honoured to have been appointed Test captain and join some of the most iconic players who have captained Pakistan in the purist format of the game. I can now say with conviction that dreams can come true only if you chase them with honesty, dedication and commitment," said Babar in an official statement. "I am ready and prepared to take up the additional responsibility and the fact which gives me additional confidence is that I can do the job is the experience that is available to me in the changing room in the shape of the players and support staff," he added.

Babar's first assignment will be to captain Pakistan in the ICC World Test Championship fixtures against New Zealand, which will be played in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch from December 26-30 and January 3-7, respectively. "Babar Azam was identified at a very young age as a future leader and as part of his progression and development, he was appointed white-ball captain last year," said PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

"With his consistent performance and leadership skills, he has demonstrated that he is ready to take on the additional responsibilities of a captain," he added. (ANI)