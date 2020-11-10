Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Jayawardene feels Mumbai Indians were not "attacking enough"

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene feels that his side was not "attacking enough" with the bowl against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League final.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:41 IST
IPL 13: Jayawardene feels Mumbai Indians were not "attacking enough"
Mumbai Indians player during the final (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene feels that his side was not "attacking enough" with the bowl against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League final. Mumbai Indians (MI) are competing against Delhi Capitals in the final of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium. After getting off to a good start, MI failed to capitalize on the situation when Delhi Capitals lost three quick wickets.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant provided Delhi Capitals with the much-needed momentum. When the duo was batting, Jayawardene told the host broadcaster: "I think we had a great start but obviously, we lost a little bit of momentum. The two guys batted really well, we have to give credit to them. It probably was not attacking enough but that happens in a final, you are trying to see all options available. But I think, (we are) one wicket away from us getting back into the game and control the game. It is a good wicket as well. So, hopefully, we get a wicket."

Jayawardene further stated: "With a bit of pace, we probably should have challenged them a little bit rather than with spinners because they managed to get those two-three overs. But we had the upper hand and thought getting the spinners out of the way might be a good option at that time. These are the tactics that you try and see how best you go about but at the end of the, it is about execution." Iyer played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs while Pant scored 56 runs in the match as Delhi Capitals set a target of 157 runs for MI. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Georgia and IMF staff conclude Seventh Review of EFF arrangement

An International Monetary Fund IMF staff team led by Mercedes Vera Martin conducted virtual discussions from October 5 to November 9, 2020, on the Seventh Review Under the Extended Fund Facility EFF arrangement.At the conclusion of the miss...

Trump's name spotted in Johnson's Biden congratulations

Keen-eyed political observers on Tuesday noticed an unusual feature in a tweet from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory the ghost of an alternative message congratulatin...

Rugby-New Zealand-born wing Lowe to make Ireland debut

New Zealand-born wing James Lowe will make his much anticipated Ireland debut in Fridays Autumn Nations Cup opener against Wales as Andy Farrells men look to bounce back from a disappointing end to the Six Nations.Former Maori All Black Low...

COVID test centres to mandatorily measure oxygen saturation level: Jain

Seeking to reduce coronavirus-related deaths in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered COVID-19 test centres to mandatorily check peoples oxygen saturation level, and those with a level below 94 per cent are to undergo compu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020