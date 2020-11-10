IPL 13: Jayawardene feels Mumbai Indians were not "attacking enough"

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene feels that his side was not "attacking enough" with the bowl against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League final. Mumbai Indians (MI) are competing against Delhi Capitals in the final of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium. After getting off to a good start, MI failed to capitalize on the situation when Delhi Capitals lost three quick wickets.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant provided Delhi Capitals with the much-needed momentum. When the duo was batting, Jayawardene told the host broadcaster: "I think we had a great start but obviously, we lost a little bit of momentum. The two guys batted really well, we have to give credit to them. It probably was not attacking enough but that happens in a final, you are trying to see all options available. But I think, (we are) one wicket away from us getting back into the game and control the game. It is a good wicket as well. So, hopefully, we get a wicket."

Jayawardene further stated: "With a bit of pace, we probably should have challenged them a little bit rather than with spinners because they managed to get those two-three overs. But we had the upper hand and thought getting the spinners out of the way might be a good option at that time. These are the tactics that you try and see how best you go about but at the end of the, it is about execution." Iyer played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs while Pant scored 56 runs in the match as Delhi Capitals set a target of 157 runs for MI. (ANI)