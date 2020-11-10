Left Menu
Development News Edition

ASC motorcycle display team breaks nine records

The Army Service Corps Motorcycle Display team- 'Tornadoes', on Tuesday said its daredevils broke nine records in fastest and longest human pyramids, Longest ride through tunnel of fire and various other stunts.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:51 IST
ASC motorcycle display team breaks nine records

The Army Service Corps Motorcycle Display team- 'Tornadoes', on Tuesday said its daredevils broke nine records in fastest and longest human pyramids, Longest ride through tunnel of fire and various other stunts. The stunts performed on Monday and Tuesday were the fastest human pyramid riding one motorcycle, fastest human pyramid riding two, three, four and five motorcycles.

The tornadoes stunned the onlookers with the breathtaking highest moving human pyramid, longest backward motorcycle ride, longest leg ride and longest knee ride. The most challenging stunt which audiences watched with bated breath was the longest ride through the tunnel of fire.

The team, which performed the stunts, comprised one officer, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 34 soldiers of the ASC. A Defence public relation officer, who shared the information said there were no injuries during the stunt.

According to him, Captain Shivam Singh led the Tornadoes to new heights of success. He also said the Tornadoes are stationed at the Army Service Corps Training Centre (South), Bengaluru under the command of Brigadier Dharmendra Singh Yadav.

The team is part of the Army Service Corps Centre and College, under the stewardship of Lieutenant General BK Repswal, who is also the Chief Patron of the team, the PRO added. The Tornadoes created a sensation at its first appearance at the Ninth Asian Games in 1982 at Jaipur.

Since then the Tornadoes have performed in numerous display shows in and outside India. The ASC Tornadoes have found their place in the Guinness Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records, Unique World Records and India Book Records on more than one occasion and have excelled in breaking their own records and establishing new ones, the PRO said.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Georgia and IMF staff conclude Seventh Review of EFF arrangement

An International Monetary Fund IMF staff team led by Mercedes Vera Martin conducted virtual discussions from October 5 to November 9, 2020, on the Seventh Review Under the Extended Fund Facility EFF arrangement.At the conclusion of the miss...

Trump's name spotted in Johnson's Biden congratulations

Keen-eyed political observers on Tuesday noticed an unusual feature in a tweet from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory the ghost of an alternative message congratulatin...

Rugby-New Zealand-born wing Lowe to make Ireland debut

New Zealand-born wing James Lowe will make his much anticipated Ireland debut in Fridays Autumn Nations Cup opener against Wales as Andy Farrells men look to bounce back from a disappointing end to the Six Nations.Former Maori All Black Low...

COVID test centres to mandatorily measure oxygen saturation level: Jain

Seeking to reduce coronavirus-related deaths in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered COVID-19 test centres to mandatorily check peoples oxygen saturation level, and those with a level below 94 per cent are to undergo compu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020