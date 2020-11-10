Cricket-Mumbai beat Delhi in final to claim fifth IPL title
Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant struck breezy fifties to help them overcome a top-order collapse, triggered by the bowling of Trent Boult (3-30), and post a competitive 156-7 after electing to bat. Mumbai, who had beaten Delhi three times this season en route to the final, prevailed once again with eight balls to spare, dashing their opponents' hopes of winning their maiden IPL title.Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:06 IST
Defending champions Mumbai Indians claimed their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Tuesday, thrashing Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant struck breezy fifties to help them overcome a top-order collapse, triggered by the bowling of Trent Boult (3-30), and post a competitive 156-7 after electing to bat.
Mumbai, who had beaten Delhi three times this season en route to the final, prevailed once again with eight balls to spare, dashing their opponents' hopes of winning their maiden IPL title. Rohit Sharma smashed a fluent 68 and Ishan Kishan made 33 not out down the order as Mumbai cruised to victory.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai Indians
- Indian
- Rishabh Pant
- Shreyas Iyer
- Rohit Sharma
- Trent Boult
- Kishan
- Ishan
ALSO READ
Cricket-Injured Rohit Sharma, Ishant left out of India squad for Australia tour
Injured Rohit Sharma left out of India's Test, ODI and T20 squad for tour of Australia, BCCI says will monitor progress.
Rohit Sharma named brand ambassador of Dr Trust
IPL 13: MI skipper Rohit Sharma training non-stop, nearing match fitness
There are lot of flaws in our game: Shreyas Iyer