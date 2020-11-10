Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-A Masters green jacket might just top Claret Jug, says Lowry

"Like, to be the first Irishman to ever wear the green jacket would be pretty special. "That's probably one of the only things that could top it. "I think to wear a green jacket would be just very, very special.

Reuters | Augusta | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:16 IST
Golf-A Masters green jacket might just top Claret Jug, says Lowry

For many Irish golfers there is nothing in the sport that would top winning the British Open in front of a home crowd as Shane Lowry did last year at Royal Portrush. But the burly, bearded Lowry hinted on Tuesday that there might be something out there that could beat hoisting a Claret Jug - and that would be an Irishman slipping into a Masters green jacket.

"If I could ever top Portrush? If I have a chance, it will be around here," mused Lowry as he prepared for the opening round of the COVID-19 delayed Masters on Thursday. "Like, to be the first Irishman to ever wear the green jacket would be pretty special. "That's probably one of the only things that could top it.

"I think to wear a green jacket would be just very, very special. You know, I think they will be on par. "We'll just wait and see."

While Lowry describes Augusta National as his favourite place in the world to play golf, his Masters results have not reflected that joy. Lowry has made the cut once in four previous editions of the tournament, finishing in a tie for 39th in 2016.

Last year he opened with an 80 and followed up with a 78 for an early exit. The 33-year-old, however, arrives at Augusta this year showing improving form, including a confidence boosting 11th place tie at his Masters tune-up last week at the Houston Open.

"Coming back to Augusta, obviously it's my favourite place in the world to play golf without a doubt, but it's somewhere I've never had much success," conceded Lowry. "This is my fifth Masters, and I don't think I've ever shot too many great rounds around here. "I'm hoping the time of year kind of changes my look around here and like probably coming in with a bit more form than I ever really have."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee to undergo tracheotomy on Wednesday

With the health condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee, adfmitted in a city private hospital for over a month, remaining critical doctors treating him have decided to conduct tracheotomy on him on Wednesday. Doctors treating him sai...

Punjab allows bars to reopen after months of closure due to COVID-19

The Punjab government on Tuesday allowed the reopening of bars in hotels, shopping malls and multiplexes after several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a statement, this will only be allowed in multiplexes outside cont...

Do more to fight soaring coronavirus cases, unhappy Canada PM tells provinces

An unhappy Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday urged premiers of the countrys 10 provinces to take stricter measures against a rapidly spreading second wave of the coronavirus. We are seeing record spikes this morning across t...

Tihar authorities release wrong inmate on interim bail

The Tihar jail authorities released a wrong inmate on interim bail, confusing him with a namesake who was lodged there in the same robbery case, officials said on Tuesday. According to jail officials, as per a court order dated November 4, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020