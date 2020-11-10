Left Menu
Soccer-Coudet leaves Brazilian league leaders to join Celta

He joined Internacional last December and leaves the club one point clear at the top of Brazil's Serie A after 20 games.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:31 IST
Argentine Eduardo Coudet is the new coach of La Liga side Celta Vigo after leaving Brazilian league leaders Internacional. Coudet, 46, succeeds Oscar Garcia, who became the first La Liga manager to be sacked this season when he was let go on Monday after picking up only one win in nine league games.

A journeyman midfielder who spent most of his career in Argentina, Coudet had a very brief spell at Celta in 2002, making nine appearances in what turned out to be his only venture in European football. He began his coaching career with Rosario Central and won the 2019 Argentine title with Racing Club. He joined Internacional last December and leaves the club one point clear at the top of Brazil's Serie A after 20 games.

