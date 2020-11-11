Left Menu
Development News Edition

It would be a shame and loss for Indian cricket if Rohit isn't made T20 skipper: Gambhir

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and England's Michael Vaughan have called for Rohit Sharma's elevation to India's T20 captaincy with the former national team opener going to the extent of saying that it would be a "shame" if the star batsman does not get the role.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 11:55 IST
It would be a shame and loss for Indian cricket if Rohit isn't made T20 skipper: Gambhir

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and England's Michael Vaughan have called for Rohit Sharma's elevation to India's T20 captaincy with the former national team opener going to the extent of saying that it would be a "shame" if the star batsman does not get the role. Rohit led Mumbai Indians to a fifth IPL title on Tuesday, impressing not just with a graceful half century but also shrewd captaincy. He is currently the national vice-captain for the white-ball formats. "If Rohit Sharma doesn't become India's captain, it's their loss, not Rohit's," Gambhir told ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time Out programme. "Yes, a captain is only as good as his team and I completely agree with that, but what are the parameters to judge a captain on who is good and who isn't? The parameters and benchmark should be the same. Rohit has led his team (MI) to five IPL titles." MI won an unprecedented fifth IPL title by beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in Dubai on Tuesday night. "We keep saying MS Dhoni is India's most successful captain. Why? Because he has won two World Cups and three IPLs," Gambhir said. "Rohit has won five IPL titles, he is the most successful captain in the history of the tournament. Going forward, it'll be a shame if he doesn't get India's white-ball or just T20 captaincy.

"Because he can't do much more than this. He can only help the team he captains to victories. So if he doesn't become India's regular white-ball captain, it will be their loss," he added. Gambhir had earlier said that Virat Kohli should be made accountable for Royal Challegers Bangalore's failure to make the IPL finals in 13 efforts, eight out of which were under Kohli's leadership. But the cricketer-turned-politician clarified that he never meant Kohli's captaincy is "poor", instead he only suggested that split captaincy model is the need of the hour. "They can also consider split-captaincy. No one is poor. Rohit has shown in white-ball cricket how big the difference is between his and Virat's captaincy. One player had led his team to five titles, the other hasn't won yet," said Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles. "I'm not saying this because Kohli is a poor captain. But he has received the same platform that Rohit has, so you have to judge both of them on the same parameters.

"Both have been captains in the IPL for the same length of time. I feel Rohit stands out as a leader." Vaughan took to twitter to back Rohit for the leadership role in T20 format. "Without question Rohit Sharma should be the Indian T20 captain .. fantastic man manager & leader .. & he knows exactly how to win T20 games .. it would also give Virat chance to take a breather and just be the player .. it’s works for all other teams around the world ..#IPL2020," he wrote.

Another former India opener Virender Sehwag also offered immense praise for Rohit. "Ab to aadat si hai sabko aise dhone ki. The best T 20 franchisee in the world and the best captain in the format. Deserving winners , Mumbai Indians, koi shak. Amazingly well organised tournament despite various challenges." PTI SSC PM PM

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

12 companies to be part of MSCI India Index; Trent shares zoom nearly 12 pc

As many as 12 companies, including Trent and Kotak Mahindra Bank, have been added to the MSCI India Index, while Bosch and LIC Housing Finance will move out, according to the latest MSCI Global Standard Index rejig announcement. Other who m...

Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey join hands for 'The Water Dancer' adaptation

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and media mogul Oprah Winfrey are teaming up for the adaptation of author Ta-Nehisi Coates novel The Water Dancer. The project, which hails from MGM, will be produced by Winfreys Harpo Films and Pitts Plan B&#160;al...

Philippines extends termination proceedings of U.S. troop deal

The Philippines has suspended for the second time its decision to scrap a two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement VFA with the United States, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delaying the cancell...

Plus two bribery case: ED quizzes IUML MLA Shaji for second day

The Enforcement Directorate grilled IUML MLA K M Shaji in connection with the Plus Two bribery case, for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Shaji was interrogated by the central agency officials at its sub-zonal office in Kallai for n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020