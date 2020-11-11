Left Menu
Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik will be among the four golfers Indian who will present their challenge at the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International golf tournament here, starting Thursday. The prize fund this week is the largest of the season, with 108 players competing for USD 1 million with a further USD 500,000 on offer next week at the inaugural Saudi Ladies Team International.

PTI | Kaec | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:23 IST
Aditi, Tvesa among four Indians at inaugural Saudi Ladies international

Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik will be among the four golfers Indian who will present their challenge at the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International golf tournament here, starting Thursday. Aditi played a stunning round of 8-under 64 and finished T-6th, while Tvesa Malik was T-27th last week in Dubai. Also featuring in the field for one million euro inaugural event are Diksha Dagar and Astha Madan. Moroccan professional golfer Maha Haddioui will make LET history as she is set to become the first Arabic woman to compete in Saudia Arabia at the event.

Haddioui, well-known on the LET as the first Arabic golfer to gain playing privileges after turning professional back in 2012, has enjoyed 101 start, but this is her first start in Saudi Arabia. Aditi will be the first Indian to tee off alongside Nuria Iturrioz and Olivia Cowan while Astha Madan will play with Sarah Schober and Isabella Deilert from the first tee.

Diksha Dagar plays Lina Boqvist and Lydia Hall while Tvesa tees off with Gabriela Cowley and Luna Sobron Galmes. Legendary English golfer Dame Laura Davies is among the star names in the landmark women’s golf events. The four-time Major-winner will travel to King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) in pursuit of an 86th professional title in a career that has seen her named Ladies European Tour Order Of Merit winner seven-times and represent Team Europe in 12 different Solheim Cups. She will be joined by Swedish two-time Major-winner Anna Nordqvist, as well as a host of other leading golfers.

Laura and Anna Nordquist apart, the field will include stellar names likes Trish Johnson, Esther Henseleit, Georgia Hall, Beth Allen, Charley Hull and Lee Ann Pace besides Becky Morgan, Emily Pedersen and Caroline Hedwall, all prominent winners on the LET. The Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, which staged the first two men’s tournaments on the European Tour, will be hosting this event also. The prize fund this week is the largest of the season, with 108 players competing for USD 1 million with a further USD 500,000 on offer next week at the inaugural Saudi Ladies Team International.

