Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Unfortunate to not finish the season on high note, says Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Wednesday hailed his team for showing fighting spirit even as they could not finish the season on a high note.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:20 IST
IPL 13: Unfortunate to not finish the season on high note, says Rishabh Pant
Delhi capitals batsman Rishabh Pant (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Wednesday hailed his team for showing fighting spirit even as they could not finish the season on a high note. Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets with eight balls to spare in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Pant's magnificent half-century had helped Delhi Capitals post 156 runs after witnessing a disastrous start against Mumbai Indians in the final. It was the first time in IPL history that Delhi Capitals had qualified for the finals. Pant thanked his teammates and coaches for their support and said the side will come back stronger next year.

"Unfortunate to not finish the season on a high but so proud of the team. We had our ups and downs but always showed fighting spirit. Thank you to all my teammates and coaches for your support.Lots of love to our amazing fans. We will be back stronger @DelhiCapitalsfam heart#RoarMacha," Pant tweeted. Mumbai Indians had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Rohit Sharma played a knock of 68 runs for Mumbai in the finals while for Delhi, Anrich Nortje scalped two wickets.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul won the Orange Cap while Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap. Rabada finished with 30 wickets from 17 matches, while Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah finished the tournament with second-most wickets (27) this season. (ANI)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Released funds to three DU colleges: AAP govt to HC

The AAP government on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that it has released to three DU colleges, fully funded by it, the amounts for the two quarters of financial year 2020-21 to enable them to pay salaries of their staff. The amounts w...

Ending statelessness ‘a matter of political will’, says UN refugee agency chief

Marking the sixth anniversary of the IBelong Campaign, aimed at ending statelessness by 2024, High Commissioner Filippo Grandi urged a redoubling of efforts to resolve this affront to humanity in the 21st century.The need is all the more pr...

FACTBOX-U.S. 2020 presidential race: key tallies, undetermined states

Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 U.S. election after a longer-than-usual process of counting mail-in ballots that a record number of Americans relied on during the coronavirus pandemic. Biden, a former U.S. vice president, surpassed the 27...

Ladakh LG meets Union minister Jitendra Singh

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor LG R K Mathur met Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday and discussed a host of issues pertaining to the Union Territory, according to an official statement. The LG briefed Singh about the current scenario fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020