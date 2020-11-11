Left Menu
Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Turkish Grand Prix

Lap record: Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia) 1:24.770 (McLaren, 2005) Start time: 1010 GMT (1310 local) TITLE Lewis Hamilton can become a seven-times world champion and, having already won a record 93 races, the most successful Formula One driver of all time on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:21 IST
Some statistics for Sunday's Turkish Formula One Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit, the 14th race of the season: Lap distance: 5.338km. Total distance: 309.396km (58 laps)

Lewis Hamilton can become a seven-times world champion and, having already won a record 93 races, the most successful Formula One driver of all time on Sunday. Mercedes have already taken their seventh successive constructors' title.

There are plenty of permutations but Hamilton will take the title if he beats Bottas. If the Finn wins the race, then Hamilton can still seal the championship with second place providing Bottas does not set the fastest lap.

Should Bottas finish second, Hamilton needs to finish fourth or higher. If Hamilton fails to score, something that has not happened for more than two years, Bottas must still finish at least sixth.

TURKEY All seven Turkish Grands Prix to date have been won by a driver starting on the front row. On five of those occasions, the man on pole position has gone on to win.

Jenson Button (winner with Brawn in 2009) and Hamilton in 2010 both started in second place. Three of the races have ended in one-two finishes (Ferrari 2007, McLaren 2010, Red Bull 2011).

Kimi Raikkonen (2005), Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel (2011) are the only active drivers to have won in Turkey. None won with their current teams. RACE WINS

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton has a record 93 victories from 263 starts. Hamilton has won nine races in 2020 and Mercedes 11. Team mate Valtteri Bottas has won two, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly one each.

Mercedes can pull level with Williams in the all-time list of race winning teams. Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 113 and Red Bull 63. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

- POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 97 career poles. Mercedes have started every race on pole this season. -

PODIUM Hamilton has a record 162 career podiums.

- POINTS

Hamilton has a record 46 points finishes in a row, which is also the most for successive classified finishes. The Briton leads Bottas by 85 points.

All of the 10 teams except Williams have scored points this season. MILESTONE

Mercedes are the first team to have won both titles for seven years in a row. Turkey will be the 500th race for Sauber, who currently compete as Alfa Romeo, since their debut in 1993. Only Ferrari, McLaren and Williams have previously reached that number. Team sporting director Beat Zehnder has attended all of them.

