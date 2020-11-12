Determined to be a consistent performer for national side: Salima Tete

Having made the Indian women's hockey team last year, defender Salima Tete is seeking to hold on to her place ahead of the Tokyo Olympics with a string of consistent performances. Tete was part of India's triumphant campaign at the FIH Women's Series Finals in Hiroshima last year and the Olympic Qualifiers.

"2019 will remain the most important year for me. I became a regular member of the Indian side last year and I was very fortunate to be part of key victories at the Women's Series Finals and Olympic Qualifiers," Tete said in a Hockey India release. "I am very determined to keep improving my game and be a consistent performer for the national side in the next few years. I feel consistency is very important for any athlete and it's my biggest priority," she added.

Speaking about the Olympic preparations, the 18-year-old said that the Indian players are on the right track. "Preparation is very important for any tournament and we want to be well prepared for the Olympics especially. We couldn't have begun our preparations if Hockey India and SAI didn't put all the procedures in place." "The team is shaping up very well at the moment and we are on the right track as far as our preparation for the Olympics is concerned," said the defender.

Tete added that she is fortunate to be playing alongside senior players such as Deep Grace Ekka and Gurjit Kaur. "It's the best time to be a youngster in the Indian team. There are so many experienced players who are always there to guide and help us with our games. "I am very fortunate to be playing with Deep Grace Ekka and Gurjit Kaur. I have learned a lot from them and I am certain that there's so much more left to learn as well," said Tete.