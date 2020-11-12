Left Menu
Development News Edition

FC Goa ropes in Bundesliga side RB Leipzig as strategic partners

RB Leipzig CEO Mintzlaff, on his part, said the emerging Indian market was a suitable starting point for the club's future endeavours. "The discussions with those responsible at FC Goa were very convincing and effective.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 15:30 IST
FC Goa ropes in Bundesliga side RB Leipzig as strategic partners

Indian Super League side FC Goa on Thursday announced that it has forged a three-year strategic partnership with Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig, focussing mainly on youth development and coach training. During a virtual press conference it was also announced that a nationwide soccer camp programme would also be launched as part of the tie-up.

As part of the partnership, coaches from RB Leipzig's Academy will come to Goa to impart their knowledge via workshops and FC Goa will also be sending coaches and players from the club's youth set-up for training at the German club's youth academy. The two clubs will work in tandem not only to help each other grow internationally but also for the development of football in India. FC Goa president and co-owner Akshay Tandon said the club had roped in perfect partners in RB Leipzig. "Our goal is to develop Indian footballers for the world stage and this partnership helps us create a visible pathway for all young aspiring footballers in India," said Tandon, who was joined by RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff in the virtual event. Formed in 2009, RB Leipzig, popularly known as the 'Red Bulls' worked its way up the league structure and within a period of seven years secured promotion to the Bundesliga by 2016. A season later, in 2017-18 the club ensured a place in the UEFA Champions League and the 2019-20 season again saw them create history, reaching the semi-finals of the premier European competition. RB Leipzig CEO Mintzlaff, on his part, said the emerging Indian market was a suitable starting point for the club's future endeavours.

"The discussions with those responsible at FC Goa were very convincing and effective. The emerging Indian market is an absolutely suitable starting point for our future endeavours. Such a partnership offers the best opportunity to present the Bundesliga in the best possible way," he said. FC Goa is the current champion of the Super Cup and has been one of the most consistent teams in the ISL, reaching the semi-finals thrice and finals twice in six seasons. FC Goa is also the first-ever club from India to qualify for the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Thane district's COVID-19 tally up by 571; 13 more die

The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtras Thane district reached 2,17,465, after 571 persons tested positive for the infection, an official said on Thursday. Apart from the latest cases detected on Wednesday, the district also reported 13 casua...

Asset Forfeiture Unit granted R19million forfeiture order against assets

The High Court in the Eastern Cape Division, Grahamstown, has granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit AFU of the NPA a final forfeiture order of about R19 million against assets that were the proceeds of tender fraud.In a statement, the National ...

India Game Developers Conference 2020 goes virtual, begins from November 17

The 12thEdition of India Game Developer Conference IGDC, a unique for the industry, by the industry event will be held online from November 17 to 20 and it will be free for everyone, the organisers said on Thursday. Rajesh Rao, Convenor, IG...

Singapore PM calls for an equitable, steady and affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines in ASEAN

Describing COVID-19 pandemic as the defining challenge of 2020, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday called on the ASEAN authorities to ensure an equitable, steady and affordable supply of vaccines for its people once they a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020