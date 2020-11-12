An all-women team to feature in INRC
For the first time an all-women team will feature in the upcoming Indian National Rally Championship, starting December 15, the organisers announced on Thursday. Bani Yadav of Gurugram and Pragathi Gowda of Bengaluru will be part of the 'Team Vasundhara', promoted by a jewellery brand, owned by Mrs Vasundhara. The team will compete in the INRC 3 classification as well in the overall championship.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:09 IST
For the first time an all-women team will feature in the upcoming Indian National Rally Championship, starting December 15, the organisers announced on Thursday. Bani Yadav of Gurugram and Pragathi Gowda of Bengaluru will be part of the 'Team Vasundhara', promoted by a jewellery brand, owned by Mrs Vasundhara.
The team will compete in the INRC 3 classification as well in the overall championship. Both the drivers will drive Volkswagen Polo 1.6 with MRF Tyres. "As a promoter we have always strived for more women participation and this association is seriously a stepping stone towards bringing in more women enthusiasts into motorsports," said Vamcy Merla, promoter of INRC.
The championship will begin in Arunachal Pradesh and after two rounds in the scenic northeastern state, it will move to South with three rounds in Coimbatore, Hampi and season-finale in Bengaluru..
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- Indian
- Vamcy Merla
- Hampi
- Vasundhara
ALSO READ
Indian outfit wins UN award for efforts to combat climate change amid COVID-19
Proposed Gorakhpur Sainik School buildings should incorporate modern technology with Indian heritage, instructs UP CM
US company bribed Rs 10 lakh to Indian official for license approval: Department of Justice
NIA raids at multiple locations in Srinagar, Bandipora and Bengaluru
SGS Laboratory In Bengaluru Receives Accreditation For Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing Services