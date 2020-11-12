Left Menu
An all-women team to feature in INRC

For the first time an all-women team will feature in the upcoming Indian National Rally Championship, starting December 15, the organisers announced on Thursday. Bani Yadav of Gurugram and Pragathi Gowda of Bengaluru will be part of the 'Team Vasundhara', promoted by a jewellery brand, owned by Mrs Vasundhara. The team will compete in the INRC 3 classification as well in the overall championship.

For the first time an all-women team will feature in the upcoming Indian National Rally Championship, starting December 15, the organisers announced on Thursday. Bani Yadav of Gurugram and Pragathi Gowda of Bengaluru will be part of the 'Team Vasundhara', promoted by a jewellery brand, owned by Mrs Vasundhara.

The team will compete in the INRC 3 classification as well in the overall championship. Both the drivers will drive Volkswagen Polo 1.6 with MRF Tyres. "As a promoter we have always strived for more women participation and this association is seriously a stepping stone towards bringing in more women enthusiasts into motorsports," said Vamcy Merla, promoter of INRC.

The championship will begin in Arunachal Pradesh and after two rounds in the scenic northeastern state, it will move to South with three rounds in Coimbatore, Hampi and season-finale in Bengaluru..

