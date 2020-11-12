Left Menu
Another Hoffenheim player positive for virus

Five other Hoffenheim players and two staff members have tested positive for the virus in the last week. Two of those players were only found to be positive after they had joined up with their national teams. Two more Hoffenheim players were withdrawn from their national teams as a precaution despite testing negative..

German soccer club Hoffenheim says a sixth player has tested positive for the coronavirus. Hoffenheim says defender Kevin Vogt was found to be positive in a test taken Wednesday after an earlier sample gave an inconclusive result.

