All-female W Series to feature at 8 F1 races next season

The all-female W Series will be showcased at eight Formula One races next season in a push for greater diversity in motorsports, organisers said on Thursday. "Their partnership with Formula 1 next season shows our determination and commitment to showcase their exciting series and the importance of building greater diversity." British driver Jamie Chadwick won the inaugural W Series race in Hockenheim, Germany, last year.

It has yet to be decided at which of the record 23 F1 races the W Series will also be held.

"We believe it is incredibly important to give everyone the chance to reach the highest levels of our sport," F1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn said. "Their partnership with Formula 1 next season shows our determination and commitment to showcase their exciting series and the importance of building greater diversity." British driver Jamie Chadwick won the inaugural W Series race in Hockenheim, Germany, last year. This season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. "Our global reach, impact and influence will be increased significantly," W Series CE0 Catherine Bond Muir said. "We want W Series to entertain, and entertain it will. But we also want it to become a crucial default-option stepping stone for any female racing driver who wants to carve out a professional racing career." AP SSC SSC

