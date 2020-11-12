Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Grosjean prepared to put 'fear on the side' to race Indy

Romain Grosjean said he was prepared to set aside fear and race at Indianapolis and other U.S. ovals if he moves to IndyCar after Formula One. The experienced Frenchman is leaving the U.S.-owned Haas F1 team at the end of the season and looks unlikely to find another seat.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 23:27 IST
Motor racing-Grosjean prepared to put 'fear on the side' to race Indy

Romain Grosjean said he was prepared to set aside fear and race at Indianapolis and other U.S. ovals if he moves to IndyCar after Formula One.

The experienced Frenchman is leaving the U.S.-owned Haas F1 team at the end of the season and looks unlikely to find another seat. Both he and Danish team mate Kevin Magnussen are looking at American open-wheeled racing, despite Grosjean expressing doubts in the past about racing on ovals, and have had talks with teams.

"I thought IndyCar has much more ovals than it actually does," Grosjean told reporters at the Turkish Grand Prix on Thursday. "And ovals, yes, it's something that I'm not necessarily a huge fan of, but looking at the calendar, there's basically three ovals.

"Obviously racing the Indianapolis 500 is something unique, it's one of the top three races in the world with Le Mans and Monaco. "I think if you can put the fear on the side a little bit and go for it, and accept that also the cars are much safer, the walls are safer...I accept now that it can be a good opportunity and a fun experience, and hopefully a successful experience."

Grosjean, 34, said there might still be some opportunities in IndyCar, even if some of the teams had finalised their 2021 lineups. A father of three, the Frenchman said lifestyle and family issues would play a big part in any decision.

"I think there's more pros than cons -- but obviously the lifestyle and where we live and what we do with the kids and their education and their future is very high on the priority list," he said. "It's not like I'm a youngster that can just jump on a plane with a backpack and not look behind me." (Writing by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi crown prince says no let up in fight against corruption

Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Thursday the Gulf Arab state would continue to take strong and painful action against corruption after recovering billions of riyals in settlements over the past three years.Prince Moha...

Mathura lawyers lift boycott of two district courts   DESK:REG#ORG:MATHURA# Boycott withdrawn: Rohit Va'

Lawyers boycotting the proceedings of Chief Judicial Magistrate Anju Rajputs court and another court, on Thursday decided to resume their appearance before them. The Mathura Bar Association members, who have been shunning appearance before ...

Soccer-Veteran Pandev sends North Macedonia to Euro 2020

North Macedonia qualified for Euro 2020, their first-ever major tournament, when a second-half goal from 37-year-old forward Goran Pandev gave them a 1-0 win away to Georgia in their playoff on Thursday. Pandev, his countrys most capped pla...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration readies crackdown on U.S. investments in Chinese firms-sources

The Trump administration is finalizing an executive order to prohibit U.S. investments in Chinese firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, according to three sources familiar with the matter, in a bid to r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020