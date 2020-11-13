Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Southgate backs Grealish, Mount to shine together for England

Southgate had benched Grealish for last month's Nations League games against Belgium and Denmark but handed the Aston Villa man his second England start, playing him in an advanced role on the left with Mount keeping his place in midfield. Asked on ITV if the duo could play together more frequently, Southgate said: "Yeah of course.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 11:39 IST
Soccer-Southgate backs Grealish, Mount to shine together for England

England manager Gareth Southgate said midfielders Jack Grealish and Mason Mount can play together for the national team on the evidence of their performances in Thursday's 3-0 friendly win over Ireland. Southgate had benched Grealish for last month's Nations League games against Belgium and Denmark but handed the Aston Villa man his second England start, playing him in an advanced role on the left with Mount keeping his place in midfield.

Asked on ITV if the duo could play together more frequently, Southgate said: "Yeah of course. There's a lot of other players in the squad as well, we have great competition for places. "I was pleased with the way they moved the ball, Harry Winks did well, Bukayo Saka on the left looked a lot more comfortable than his first game."

England beat Ireland for the first time since 1985 thanks to goals by Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Southgate said he was particularly impressed with how Sancho and Grealish combined in attack.

"The two players in those roles... they've got the freedom to go either side and create overloads, and at times they did that really well," Southgate added. "I thought the midfield players used the ball quite well, and the combination with the full backs and forward players was exciting."

England will be without injured striker Marcus Rashford and defender Conor Coady, who is self-isolating as a precaution, for their Nations League matches against Belgium on Sunday and Iceland three days later.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

PNG prime minister faces leadership test after allies withdraw support

Papua New Guinea PNG Prime Minister James Marape is facing a threat to his leadership after several high-profile government members switched to the opposition on Friday, citing growing economic worries facing the indebted Pacific nation. Ma...

Gehlot demands special status for Rajasthan under National AYUSH Mission

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give special status to the state under the National AYUSH Mission as it has the largest infrastructure in the country in the AYUSH sector. He said the sta...

Inox Leisure raises Rs 250 crore from QIP

Leading multiplex chain Inox Leisure on Friday raised Rs 250 crore from a qualified institutional placement QIP of shares. The QIP issue, involving selling over 98 lakh shares at Rs 255 a share, which carry a face value of Rs 10, was oversu...

France says it has killed senior al-Qaeda North Africa operative in Mali

French forces have killed Bah ag Moussa, a military leader of al Qaedas North Africa wing, during an operation in northeastern Mali, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday. The former Malian army colonel, also known as Bamoussa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020