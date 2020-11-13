Left Menu
ACB signs 10-year agreement with RTA for APL T20

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and Radio Television of Afghanistan (RTA) has signed a 10-year strategic partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for conducting the Afghanistan Premier League T20 from 2021 to 2030.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 13-11-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 13:13 IST
ACB logo. Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and Radio Television of Afghanistan (RTA) has signed a 10-year strategic partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for conducting the Afghanistan Premier League T20 from 2021 to 2030. The two sides also signed an agreement based on which RTA was declared the principal organiser of the Shpageeza Cricket League for the same period.

The MoU was signed in an event organised in Kabul, which was attended by top management from both organisations as well as dignitaries from the government and Afghanistan's National Olympic Committee. Addressing the event, RTA Chairman Ismail Miakhail called Afghan national players the pride of the country who have represented Afghanistan with dignity across the globe. ACB Chairman Farhan Yusefzai reciprocated the remarks of RTA Chairman and added, "RTA and ACB will work together to achieve more. With coordination from both entities, APL T20 will be a huge success." He further added that Afghan players represent the future of the nation and that APL T20 will provide them with yet another opportunity to shine.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan believed that the APL T20 will prove to be a great platform for youngsters to showcase their talents. "APL T20 will produce many players, which will raise the overall standard of domestic cricket in the country. APL T20 will strengthen Afghan cricket both from technical and financial aspects as players, coaches and administration will earn revenue from the league." The second edition of Afghanistan Premier League T20 will be held in the United Arab Emirates and will feature many overseas players in addition to players from Afghanistan's domestic cricket. (ANI)

