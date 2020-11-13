Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bristol City Women manager Tanya Oxtoby tests COVID-19 positive

Bristol City Women's team manager Tanya Oxtoby has tested positive for coronavirus, the club announced on Friday.

ANI | Bristol | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:36 IST
Bristol City Women manager Tanya Oxtoby tests COVID-19 positive
Tanya Oxtoby (Photo/ Bristol City Women Facebook) . Image Credit: ANI

Bristol City Women's team manager Tanya Oxtoby has tested positive for coronavirus, the club announced on Friday. The club said that Oxtoby has begun a 10-day self-isolation period.

"Following a round of COVID -19 testing, Bristol City Women can confirm that Tanya Oxtoby has tested positive and begun a 10-day self-isolation period as per Public Health England guidelines. The Robins boss will miss the upcoming fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Lewes FC," the club said in a statement. The Bristol City further stated that Bristol City Men's Academy Manager Gary Probert will come into support the coaching staff while Oxtoby is unable to attend the fixtures.

"The City Manager developed symptoms overnight on Monday, November 9, and began self-isolation on Tuesday as per government guidance. She missed Tuesday's training session and took a remote test, which returned positive on Wednesday," the statement read. Wishing her team all the best for the upcoming games, Oxtoby said, "I am wishing the girls the best of luck for the two games we have coming up. I am gutted I will not be able to be there and will be in contact and support the team where I can throughout my isolation. I would like to thank the club and the medical team for their support over the last 72 hours."

Moreover, the club said that all other COVID-19 results from the latest round of testing returned negative, including the group of five players who had been in self-isolation since Saturday after one developed symptoms. (ANI)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Merck Foundation To Announce Journalists in Africa and Latin America for Best Media Coverage of Coronavirus, as Winners of Stay at Home Media Recognition Awards

Accra Ghana Mumbai Maharashtra India, November 13 ANIBusinessWire India During a video conference, Dr. Rasha Kelej conducted the Merck Foundation Award Ceremony to celebrate the Winners of Africa and Latin America Stay at Home Media Recogn...

Bullard: "Household level" virus spread may require new "education initiative"

The coronavirus may be spreading faster now at the household level rather than in business settings, and a new U.S. push for changes in personal behavior may be needed to control it, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday.With...

UK COVID-19 R number falls to 1.0-1.2 in sign epidemic is slowing

The estimated reproduction R number of COVID-19 in Britain has fallen to 1.0-1.2 and might be below 1 in some parts of the country, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, a sign that the spread of the disease is slowing. That mea...

Light a diya as salute to soldiers: PM Modi

On Diwali eve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the people to light a diya as a salute to soldiers, saying words cannot do justice to the sense of gratitude for their exemplary courageThis Diwali, let us also light a Diya ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020