Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Verstappen on top in slippery Turkish practice

They had been ninth and 15th respectively in a first session of slides and spins on hard tyres, with a number of lap times deleted as drivers exceeded the track limits. Vettel, the last winner in Turkey and now in his final few races for Ferrari before joining Aston Martin (Racing Point) next season, was fifth and eighth in the two sessions.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 19:42 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen on top in slippery Turkish practice

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fastest in both practice sessions on Friday as Formula One returned to Turkey for the first time in nine years.

The times at the Istanbul Park circuit were largely meaningless, however, with the Dutch youngster comparing the slippery combination of cold temperatures and fresh asphalt to driving on ice. Verstappen produced a best lap of one minute 35.077 seconds in the morning, more than 10 seconds slower than Sebastian Vettel's 2011 pole position time for the same team, before lowering it to 1:28.330 in the afternoon.

Thai team mate Alexander Albon, whose future at the team remains uncertain, was second in the opening session but Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was best of the rest after lunch. Dominant Mercedes moved back up the timesheets, with Valtteri Bottas third fastest by the end of the day and team mate Lewis Hamilton, poised for a seventh championship on Sunday, fourth.

Hamilton, who leads sole title rival Bottas by 85 points with four races to go, was 0.85 seconds off Verstappen's pace. They had been ninth and 15th respectively in a first session of slides and spins on hard tyres, with a number of lap times deleted as drivers exceeded the track limits.

Vettel, the last winner in Turkey and now in his final few races for Ferrari before joining Aston Martin (Racing Point) next season, was fifth and eighth in the two sessions. McLaren's Carlos Sainz stopped by the side of the track in the first session after earlier suffering an electrical problem, but was 14th in the second. His team mate Lando Norris, celebrating his 21st birthday, was seventh and 10th.

Williams driver George Russell was set to receive a grid penalty for exceeding the allowed number of engine parts for the season. The first session was red flagged within minutes of the start after Leclerc slid into a bollard marking the pit lane entry.

Track workers were earlier seen chasing a stray dog that was reported to have been caught before any cars ventured out onto the track. The race weekend is being held behind closed doors as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

J-K reports 626 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 626 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir taking the tally of total cases to 1,01,594, said Union Territory UT government on Friday. According to UT government, 197 new cases were reported from Jammu d...

Sonowal says local pottery industry has tremendous potential

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal bought earthen lamps on the occasion of Diwali at Kamakhya Gate area of the city on Friday and interacted with the local vendors. Later talking to media persons, Sonowal said the local pottery industr...

COVID-19 tally in Japan rises by record 1,685 new cases

Tokyo Japan, November 13 ANISputnik Japan has registered a new single-day record of 1,685 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 116,220, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the authorities. The pr...

Nepal's ex-election commissioner's cat goes missing in Gorakhpur, forces her to camp there in hope of finding it

Nepals former election commissioner Ila Sharma has announced a Rs 15,000 reward for anyone who helps find her missing cat, a bundle of joy with green eyes and a brown spot on the nose. Sharma, the wife of Indias former chief election commis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020