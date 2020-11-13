England women's match against Norway cancelled due to 'COVID-19 considerations'

The Football Association (FA) on Friday announced that the England women's team's home match against Norway has been cancelled. The match, slated to take place on December 1, has been cancelled after the Norwegian Football Federation informed that it would be unable to travel due to COVID-19 considerations in their country.

"The England senior women's home match against Norway, due to be played on Tuesday (December 1) in Sheffield, has been cancelled," FA said in a statement. "The Norwegian Football Federation has confirmed that it would be unable to travel due to COVID-19 considerations in their country. The Lionesses are still due to report for a training camp later this month, with more information regarding the schedule to follow at a later date," it added.

England head coach Phil Neville said he fully respects Norway's decision not to travel. "While I am disappointed for our fans and players, I fully respect Norway's decision not to travel. These are still challenging times where health and safety for all is the most important thing to consider," Neville said in a statement.

"We will still look to get the squad together for the final time this year, and continue the work we have been doing in integrating younger players and building for the future," he added. (ANI)