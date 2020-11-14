Soccer-Croatia's Brozovic tests positive for coronavirus before Sweden game

Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has been isolated from the national team after testing positive for coronavirus ahead of two Nations League games against Sweden and Portugal, the federation said on Friday. Brozovic's positive test follows that of captain Domagoj Vida, who was taken off at halftime during Wednesday's friendly against Turkey after the team was notified that he had returned a positive COVID-19 result.

The federation added that it had informed the Brozovic's club, Inter Milan, as well as Sweden. Croatia are third in the Nations League Group 3 on three points from four games, seven behind leaders Portugal and France.